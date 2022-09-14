ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studies from Obuda University Have Provided New Data on Risk Management (Investor Segments by Perceived Project Risk and Their Characteristics Based on Primary Research Results): Insurance – Risk Management

By Insurance Daily News
 3 days ago
Recent Studies from Nanjing Medical University Add New Data to Assisted Reproductive Technology (Feasibility analysis of incorporating infertility into medical insurance in China): Technology – Assisted Reproductive Technology

-- Researchers detail new data in assisted reproductive technology. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In recent years, the incidence of infertility has been increasing gradually, while the natural rate of population growth is declining or even at zero growth. China. is observed...
Study Results from National University of Colombia Provide New Insights into COVID-19 (Health Insurance Scheme: Main Contributor To Inequalities In Covid-19 Mortality In Colombia): Coronavirus – COVID-19

-- Researchers detail new data in Coronavirus - COVID-19. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To quantify socioeconomic inequalities in COVID-19 mortality in. Colombia. and to assess the extent to which type of health insurance, comorbidity burden, area of residence, and ethnicity account...
Reports Outline Regional Health Findings from University of Technology Sydney (Achieving Universal Health Care In the Pacific: the Need for Nursing and Midwifery Leadership): Health and Medicine – Regional Health

-- A new study on Health and Medicine - Regional Health is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The quality of healthcare services and outcomes in the Pacific vary widely, with some countries enjoying some of the world’s longest life expectancies, others have high rates of maternal and child mortality and relatively low life expectancy. Nurses and midwives make up more than two thirds of the regional regulated healthcare workforce.”
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited. (Cathay Century) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Patent Issued for Online system with browser executable (USPTO 11430000): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11430000, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The World Wide Web has allowed thousands of merchants to offer products for sale via the Internet through stores presented to consumers as websites and other electronically connected purchase environments. Many of these online merchant stores, also known as electronic commerce platforms or ecommerce sites, may offer discounts to consumers who enter a specific code while shopping. These codes may be referred to as coupon codes, discount codes, or promotion codes. These codes may offer free or discounted shipping or a lower price on an entire basket of products, a category of products, a specific product, a certain number of products, products over a certain value, or even a combination of products.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automated call-handling and processing (USPTO 11431845): Allstate Insurance Company

-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11431845, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Companies typically provide telephone “call centers” or “contact centers” as a service to their customers. This is particularly so-though not exclusively so-when the company relies upon personalized service to their customers to generate real revenue, or to generate intangible value for the company, such as customer goodwill. For example, financial institutions, such as insurance companies, banks, mortgage companies, and credit card companies may provide telephone call centers with live operators for day-to-day matters. In addition, cable television companies may provide such centers for pay-per-view or other assistance, and other companies may provide centers for automated purchases, for technical assistance, for power outage assistance, for emergency assistance, for travel reservations, for student registration, for lotteries, for participation in television or radio game shows, etc.
Insurance Suites Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Code Objects, LexisNexis, Applied Systems: Insurance Suites Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Insurance Suites Software. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Life Alliance Reassurance Corporation; Affirms Credit Ratings of the Members of AAA Life Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs o7f “a” (Excellent) for.
Data from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Update Knowledge in Dementia (Health insurance literacy and health services access barriers in Niemann-Pick disease: the patient and caregiver voice): Neurodegenerative Diseases and Conditions – Dementia

-- Research findings on dementia are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Major challenges to health care access include low health insurance literacy, prohibitive costs, and insurance barriers. Niemann-Pick disease (NPD), comprising acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) and Niemann-Pick type C (NPC), is a group of rare, autosomal recessive, highly heterogeneous, neurovisceral, life-threatening, relentlessly progressive lysosomal disorders. Patients experience debilitating systemic and neurological symptoms and substantial emotional and financial stress.”
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit With Exclusive Track Geared Towards the Life Insurance Underwriting Industry

Sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications. Leaders from the life insurance underwriting industry will speak about the value of Sikka's oral healthcare indicators in the accelerated and automated underwriting process. sikka.ai is gearing up for the Sikka...
Introducing: CoverWell by InjectSure® New, Pre-Procedure Insurance for Spa, Wellness, Beauty & Medical Spa Facilities Available in All 50 States

CoverWell by InjectSure®, the wellness, spa and beauty industries' first ever per-treatment insurance, was officially launched at the recent. . This revolutionary pay-per-procedure insurance protects the client, the business and its licensed practitioners against the inherent risks of common cosmetic and wellness procedures not covered by health, general liability and malpractice insurance.
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Critical Illness Insurance Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 : Aviva, Zurich, MetLife: Critical Illness Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Critical Illness Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Critical Illness Insurance. offers...
