AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fidelity Life Association, A Legal Reserve Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). FLA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vericity, Inc. (Vericity). The ratings reflect Fidelity Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Encova Mutual Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) for the members of. Encova Mutual Insurance Group. (Encova). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are. Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation. ,. MGIC Indemnity Corporation. , and. MGIC Assurance Corporation. (collectively referred...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited. (Cathay Century) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Whole of Life Assurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : MetLife, Nationwide, New York Life, MassMutual
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Whole of Life Assurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Whole of Life Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd. (COSCO SHIPPING Captive) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect COSCO SHIPPING...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company)
ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ZEP-RE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM). ZEP-RE’s balance sheet strength is...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of East Africa Reinsurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect EARe’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Life Alliance Reassurance Corporation; Affirms Credit Ratings of the Members of AAA Life Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs o7f “a” (Excellent) for.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Sompo Mexico) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Compañía Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A.; Affirms Credit Ratings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Compañía. Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A. (Ecua Re) (. Ecuador. ). The ratings reflect Ecua Re’s balance...
Patent Issued for Online system with browser executable (USPTO 11430000): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11430000, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The World Wide Web has allowed thousands of merchants to offer products for sale via the Internet through stores presented to consumers as websites and other electronically connected purchase environments. Many of these online merchant stores, also known as electronic commerce platforms or ecommerce sites, may offer discounts to consumers who enter a specific code while shopping. These codes may be referred to as coupon codes, discount codes, or promotion codes. These codes may offer free or discounted shipping or a lower price on an entire basket of products, a category of products, a specific product, a certain number of products, products over a certain value, or even a combination of products.
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Results Fluctuate for U.S. Property/Casualty Mutual Insurers Amid Elevated Losses
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Although AM Best-rated property/casualty (P/C) mutual insurers grew premiums in 2021 and in the first half of 2022, elevated loss activity and equity market volatility so far this year has led to a notable drop in net income and a decline in policyholders’ surplus. A new Best’s...
Term Life Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway: Term Life Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Term Life Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
NAIC Life Insurance Policy Locator Helps Consumers Find Lost Life Insurance Benefits
WASHINGTON , Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners'. (NAIC) Life Insurance Policy Locator (LIPL) helps to connect consumers with their deceased loved ones' lost life insurance policies and annuity contracts. "Dealing with the financial aftermath in the death of a loved one is difficult and...
Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz Group, State Farm Group, Zurich Insurance Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Health Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health...
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Insurance Aggregator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Group, Defaqto, Lloyds
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Insurance Aggregator Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insurance Aggregator market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Insurance Aggregator Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Comments / 0