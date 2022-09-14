Read full article on original website
Marcus Mumford on Making the Year’s Boldest Album, Collaborating With Steven Spielberg and Brandi Carlile, and the Future of Mumford and Sons
When Marcus Mumford released “Cannibal,” the lead-off song for his first solo album, he was very much declaring a different set of lyrical as well as musical intentions. But for most of the press and public, the focus immediately got put on peripheral matters. Like: Did the existence of a solo project mean Mumford and Sons were breaking up? Had tension over one of the band members leaving last year amid controversy forced a fissure in the group? And then, on the lighter side, hey, how about that Steven Spielberg clip for “Cannibal,” the first music video the filmmaker had...
Billy Strings, Allison Russell Win Top Prizes at 2022 Americana Honors & Awards
Billy Strings and Allison Russell were two of the top winners at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, held Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Strings won Artist of the Year for the first time, while Russell was awarded Album of the Year for her acclaimed solo debut Outside Child. Strings was previously nominated for Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Awards in 2020, but ultimately lost out to Black Pumas. In the last two years, his rise has been rapid and he’s found a cross section of fans from the bluegrass and jam-band worlds. His live...
'Monarch' star Trace Adkins shares the real reason he didn't ask Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw for acting advice
Trace Adkins has dozens of Top 40 singles under his belt, and a collection of greatest hits and studio albums that have been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. He also has a host of Academy of Country Music Awards, in addition to Grammy Award nominations. But the...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20, and had been last seen in...
Every Bob Seger Album ranked from worst to best
One of the great American heartland rock'n'rollers, Detroit's favourite son Bob Seger mixed high octane rockers with the most magical of ballads for 50 years
Caroline Jones Reveals How Touring With Zac Brown Band Has Inspired A New Chapter Of Music
Caroline Jones has an impressive range of inspirations who she’s worked with firsthand that have helped influence her musical sound through the years, from Jimmy Buffett to Kenny Chesney to Zac Brown Band. There are island vibes, country notes, and hints of rock and roll that all come together with Caroline’s unique personal touches to create her library of impressive and ever-evolving music. Most recently, the Antipodes singer has kicked off her own That Girl In The Band tour in between performing massive stadium dates with Zac Brown Band, and revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how being that girl in the band has influenced her new music.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Linda Ronstadt Shares Songs of the Southwest: The Stories Behind Her Hits
These songs, some available on Linda Ronstadt’s new album, Feels Like Home: Songs From the Sonoran Borderlands—Linda Ronstadt’s Musical Odyssey, are among the traditional tunes she fondly remembers hearing and singing with her family. The Stories Behind Linda Ronstadt's Favorite Songs. “El Sueño” (the dream)
Kenny Chesney Gave ‘The Patient’ Permission To Make Sam a Member of No Shoes Nation
Warning: Spoilers for The Patient Episode 4 ahead. I don’t think a single person had “psychological thriller about a serial killer who’s obsessed with Kenny Chesney” on their 2022 TV bingo cards, yet FX delivered that — and so much more — with The Patient.
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
Vince Gill Performs Unreleased Chris Stapleton Collaboration at 2022 ACM Honors [Watch]
Vince Gill took the stage at the 2022 ACM Honors on Tuesday night (Sept. 13) to pay tribute to his longtime friend Chris Stapleton, giving the debut performance of the first song they ever wrote together, "You Don't Want to Love a Man Like Me." The Country Music Hall of...
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
Stereogum
Stream Marcus Mumford’s Debut Solo Album Featuring Phoebe Bridgers & Clairo
A couple months ago, Mumford & Sons leader Marcus Mumford announced his debut solo album, (self-titled). The music video for its lead single “Cannibal” was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg. He’s since put out a bunch of other singles from it, including “Better Off High” and “Grace,” and he’s opened up about some of the unfortunate inspirations behind it, including childhood sexual abuse.
‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful
It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Ashley McBryde Recruits Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark and More for Concept Album, ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’
Ashley McBryde is bringing along a few of her friends, including Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and more, for a new concept album called Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. Written on a retreat in a cabin outside Nashville, the 13-track album tells the elaborate stories of characters who live in...
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts Three-Part Video on the Making of His New LP ‘Patient Number 9’
Legendary rocker and frontman Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a new three-part video for the making of his newest LP, Patient Number 9. The first installment of the behind-the-scenes series is out now and fans can see the video below via Osbourne’s YouTube page. Following the release of his much-anticipated...
