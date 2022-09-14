ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravensdale, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Marcus Mumford on Making the Year’s Boldest Album, Collaborating With Steven Spielberg and Brandi Carlile, and the Future of Mumford and Sons

When Marcus Mumford released “Cannibal,” the lead-off song for his first solo album, he was very much declaring a different set of lyrical as well as musical intentions. But for most of the press and public, the focus immediately got put on peripheral matters. Like: Did the existence of a solo project mean Mumford and Sons were breaking up? Had tension over one of the band members leaving last year amid controversy forced a fissure in the group? And then, on the lighter side, hey, how about that Steven Spielberg clip for “Cannibal,” the first music video the filmmaker had...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Billy Strings, Allison Russell Win Top Prizes at 2022 Americana Honors & Awards

Billy Strings and Allison Russell were two of the top winners at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, held Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Strings won Artist of the Year for the first time, while Russell was awarded Album of the Year for her acclaimed solo debut Outside Child. Strings was previously nominated for Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Awards in 2020, but ultimately lost out to Black Pumas. In the last two years, his rise has been rapid and he’s found a cross section of fans from the bluegrass and jam-band worlds. His live...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravensdale, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Catherine Shepherd
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Adele
HollywoodLife

Caroline Jones Reveals How Touring With Zac Brown Band Has Inspired A New Chapter Of Music

Caroline Jones has an impressive range of inspirations who she’s worked with firsthand that have helped influence her musical sound through the years, from Jimmy Buffett to Kenny Chesney to Zac Brown Band. There are island vibes, country notes, and hints of rock and roll that all come together with Caroline’s unique personal touches to create her library of impressive and ever-evolving music. Most recently, the Antipodes singer has kicked off her own That Girl In The Band tour in between performing massive stadium dates with Zac Brown Band, and revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how being that girl in the band has influenced her new music.
MUSIC
Parade

Linda Ronstadt Shares Songs of the Southwest: The Stories Behind Her Hits

These songs, some available on Linda Ronstadt’s new album, Feels Like Home: Songs From the Sonoran Borderlands—Linda Ronstadt’s Musical Odyssey, are among the traditional tunes she fondly remembers hearing and singing with her family. The Stories Behind Linda Ronstadt's Favorite Songs. “El Sueño” (the dream)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Americana Music#Itunes Music#United States#Music Community#The Last Census#The New York Times
Outsider.com

Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
NASHVILLE, TN
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together

It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Marcus Mumford’s Debut Solo Album Featuring Phoebe Bridgers & Clairo

A couple months ago, Mumford & Sons leader Marcus Mumford announced his debut solo album, (self-titled). The music video for its lead single “Cannibal” was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg. He’s since put out a bunch of other singles from it, including “Better Off High” and “Grace,” and he’s opened up about some of the unfortunate inspirations behind it, including childhood sexual abuse.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful

It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy