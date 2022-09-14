ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patent Issued for Data processing system with machine learning engine to provide output generating functions (USPTO 11423335): Allstate Insurance Company

By Insurance Daily News
 3 days ago
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automated call-handling and processing (USPTO 11431845): Allstate Insurance Company

-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11431845, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Companies typically provide telephone “call centers” or “contact centers” as a service to their customers. This is particularly so-though not exclusively so-when the company relies upon personalized service to their customers to generate real revenue, or to generate intangible value for the company, such as customer goodwill. For example, financial institutions, such as insurance companies, banks, mortgage companies, and credit card companies may provide telephone call centers with live operators for day-to-day matters. In addition, cable television companies may provide such centers for pay-per-view or other assistance, and other companies may provide centers for automated purchases, for technical assistance, for power outage assistance, for emergency assistance, for travel reservations, for student registration, for lotteries, for participation in television or radio game shows, etc.
Patent Issued for Outbound dialer and messaging system and user interface for group messaging (USPTO 11431664): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Acosta,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11431664 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In large communities or enterprise environments, the dissemination of information to individuals or groups of individuals may require maintaining or periodically updating contact information. Contact information for designated recipients in some cases may be outdated. In some cases, such as in emergency and/or disaster relief situations, multiple channels of communication may be needed to ensure that important messages, such as, for example, emergency alert messages, are received by a large number of individuals in a timely and secure manner. In addition, maintaining and transmitting private contact information may require heightened security measures to maintain privacy. In some cases, the communication may require conformance with regulatory requirements such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. For example, individuals who do not wish to receive alerts (e.g., have opted out of alerts) may need to be proactively excluded from receiving any communication.
Patent Issued for Online system with browser executable (USPTO 11430000): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11430000, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The World Wide Web has allowed thousands of merchants to offer products for sale via the Internet through stores presented to consumers as websites and other electronically connected purchase environments. Many of these online merchant stores, also known as electronic commerce platforms or ecommerce sites, may offer discounts to consumers who enter a specific code while shopping. These codes may be referred to as coupon codes, discount codes, or promotion codes. These codes may offer free or discounted shipping or a lower price on an entire basket of products, a category of products, a specific product, a certain number of products, products over a certain value, or even a combination of products.
Robotic Process Automation in Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants WorkFusion, AutomationEdge, Aspire Systems, IBM, Salesforce, UiPath

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Robotic Process Automation in Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Robotic Process Automation in Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
At-Bay Selects Guidewire Cyence to Enhance Cyber Portfolio Accumulation Risk Management and Further Propel Market Growth

At-Bay has chosen Guidewire’s cyber risk modeling and analytics product,. , to further bolster its view, and management of, aggregation risk, within its growing cyber insurance portfolio. “Cyber risk aggregation is an important area of risk that every insurer should be actively monitoring and managing within their cyber portfolio....
Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Recent Studies from Nanjing Medical University Add New Data to Assisted Reproductive Technology (Feasibility analysis of incorporating infertility into medical insurance in China): Technology – Assisted Reproductive Technology

-- Researchers detail new data in assisted reproductive technology. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In recent years, the incidence of infertility has been increasing gradually, while the natural rate of population growth is declining or even at zero growth. China. is observed...
InsureScan Launches Alabama-Based General Agency, Secures Carrier Partnership

Automobile policies being underwritten through General Agent agreement with Buckle. /PRNewswire/ -- InsureScan is proud to launch its first automobile insurance program in the. . InsureScan's mobile platform allows Agents to quote and bind policies faster and easier. InsureScan developed the world's first patented software to quote and bind policies in under 2 minutes. Rather than manually entering repetitive data, agents can focus on building customer relationships and increasing sales.
sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit With Exclusive Track Geared Towards the Life Insurance Underwriting Industry

Sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications. Leaders from the life insurance underwriting industry will speak about the value of Sikka's oral healthcare indicators in the accelerated and automated underwriting process. sikka.ai is gearing up for the Sikka...
Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited. (Cathay Century) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Insurance Broker Tool Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : Oracle, Comarch, AgencyBloc, Radiusbob

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broker Tool Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broker Tool market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
