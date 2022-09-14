Patent Issued for Data processing system with machine learning engine to provide output generating functions (USPTO 11423335): Allstate Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automated call-handling and processing (USPTO 11431845): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11431845, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Companies typically provide telephone “call centers” or “contact centers” as a service to their customers. This is particularly so-though not exclusively so-when the company relies upon personalized service to their customers to generate real revenue, or to generate intangible value for the company, such as customer goodwill. For example, financial institutions, such as insurance companies, banks, mortgage companies, and credit card companies may provide telephone call centers with live operators for day-to-day matters. In addition, cable television companies may provide such centers for pay-per-view or other assistance, and other companies may provide centers for automated purchases, for technical assistance, for power outage assistance, for emergency assistance, for travel reservations, for student registration, for lotteries, for participation in television or radio game shows, etc.
Patent Issued for Outbound dialer and messaging system and user interface for group messaging (USPTO 11431664): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Acosta,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11431664 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In large communities or enterprise environments, the dissemination of information to individuals or groups of individuals may require maintaining or periodically updating contact information. Contact information for designated recipients in some cases may be outdated. In some cases, such as in emergency and/or disaster relief situations, multiple channels of communication may be needed to ensure that important messages, such as, for example, emergency alert messages, are received by a large number of individuals in a timely and secure manner. In addition, maintaining and transmitting private contact information may require heightened security measures to maintain privacy. In some cases, the communication may require conformance with regulatory requirements such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. For example, individuals who do not wish to receive alerts (e.g., have opted out of alerts) may need to be proactively excluded from receiving any communication.
Patent Issued for Online system with browser executable (USPTO 11430000): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11430000, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The World Wide Web has allowed thousands of merchants to offer products for sale via the Internet through stores presented to consumers as websites and other electronically connected purchase environments. Many of these online merchant stores, also known as electronic commerce platforms or ecommerce sites, may offer discounts to consumers who enter a specific code while shopping. These codes may be referred to as coupon codes, discount codes, or promotion codes. These codes may offer free or discounted shipping or a lower price on an entire basket of products, a category of products, a specific product, a certain number of products, products over a certain value, or even a combination of products.
Robotic Process Automation in Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants WorkFusion, AutomationEdge, Aspire Systems, IBM, Salesforce, UiPath
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Robotic Process Automation in Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Robotic Process Automation in Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
At-Bay Selects Guidewire Cyence to Enhance Cyber Portfolio Accumulation Risk Management and Further Propel Market Growth
At-Bay has chosen Guidewire’s cyber risk modeling and analytics product,. , to further bolster its view, and management of, aggregation risk, within its growing cyber insurance portfolio. “Cyber risk aggregation is an important area of risk that every insurer should be actively monitoring and managing within their cyber portfolio....
Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Recent Studies from Nanjing Medical University Add New Data to Assisted Reproductive Technology (Feasibility analysis of incorporating infertility into medical insurance in China): Technology – Assisted Reproductive Technology
-- Researchers detail new data in assisted reproductive technology. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In recent years, the incidence of infertility has been increasing gradually, while the natural rate of population growth is declining or even at zero growth. China. is observed...
InsureScan Launches Alabama-Based General Agency, Secures Carrier Partnership
Automobile policies being underwritten through General Agent agreement with Buckle. /PRNewswire/ -- InsureScan is proud to launch its first automobile insurance program in the. . InsureScan's mobile platform allows Agents to quote and bind policies faster and easier. InsureScan developed the world's first patented software to quote and bind policies in under 2 minutes. Rather than manually entering repetitive data, agents can focus on building customer relationships and increasing sales.
sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit With Exclusive Track Geared Towards the Life Insurance Underwriting Industry
Sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications. Leaders from the life insurance underwriting industry will speak about the value of Sikka's oral healthcare indicators in the accelerated and automated underwriting process. sikka.ai is gearing up for the Sikka...
GoWell Benefits Acquires Technology of Nfor1, Inc and Its Ichra Technology
GoWell Benefits Inc. a national insurance technology solutions company that provides for the easy insurance selection, onboarding and enrollment of employee benefits plans, has acquired benefits technology assets from. Nfor1, Inc. , a. Boston, MA. based company. The key technology solution that GoWell has purchased empowers everything that is needed...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd. (COSCO SHIPPING Captive) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect COSCO SHIPPING...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fidelity Life Association, A Legal Reserve Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). FLA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vericity, Inc. (Vericity). The ratings reflect Fidelity Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of East Africa Reinsurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect EARe’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (SJ) (. Japan. ) and its subsidiaries. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for...
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Encova Mutual Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) for the members of. Encova Mutual Insurance Group. (Encova). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited. (Cathay Century) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Results Fluctuate for U.S. Property/Casualty Mutual Insurers Amid Elevated Losses
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Although AM Best-rated property/casualty (P/C) mutual insurers grew premiums in 2021 and in the first half of 2022, elevated loss activity and equity market volatility so far this year has led to a notable drop in net income and a decline in policyholders’ surplus. A new Best’s...
Insurance Broker Tool Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : Oracle, Comarch, AgencyBloc, Radiusbob
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broker Tool Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broker Tool market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
