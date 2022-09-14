Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
A Potential Railway Strike Is Already Slamming the Economy
Just the potential for a nationwide railway strike is already hurting the U.S. economy. A possible strike by unionized workers at two of the country’s biggest railroad operators -- Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX) -- that would bring a screeching halt to freight shipments is already having an impact on the flow of goods.
Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?
Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
freightwaves.com
Idaho-based carrier sells to Austrian forwarder Berger Logistik
Idaho-based carrier Super T Transport Inc. announced that it has been acquired by Austrian transportation and logistics provider Berger Logistik. Super T said it has sold its shares to the international outfit, which is partly owned by Red Bull. Under the new partnership, Berger Logistik will use Super T to transport products for its energy-drink producing parent.
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Ukraine seals gas supply deal with US for winter - Interfax quotes PM
KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has reached an agreement with the United States on the supply of 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first three months of 2023, Interfax news agency quoted the prime minister as saying on Wednesday.
Supply chain concerns grow as deadline for freight rail strike looms
Business groups and political officials are growing increasingly concerned about the potential for a freight rail strike that could further snarl the country’s supply chains this holiday season if a union contract dispute can’t be resolved. A 30-day moratorium that has so far forestalled a strike is set...
Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now
Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
Rail Strike Deadline Threatens America's Supply Chain
Thousands of railroad workers could strike before the end of this week, causing a potentially massive disruption to the U.S. supply chain. Last week, two of the country's largest rail unions failed to agree on a new contract with rail carriers, after asking for more quality of life provisions covering attendance policies, as well as vacation and sick days. Negotiations between railroads and unions were expected to continue today. Unions have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals, or workers will strike. Suketu Gandhi, partner at Kearney, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Energy companies say angry customers phone them on a daily basis to complain about soaring energy bills
Higher energy bills have led some customers to become aggressive, while others start crying on the phone, utilities association VKU told Reuters.
freightwaves.com
Xeneta raises $80M to help shippers ‘rethink’ freight procurement
Xeneta announced Tuesday it has raised $80 million to accelerate development of its freight rate benchmarking and intelligence platform. The raise was led by Apax Digital with participation from Lugard Road Capital. Since 2013, Oslo, Norway-based Xeneta has raised over $135 million and says it’s now valued at $265 million.
Devastating Freight Railroad Strike Avoided After Deal Reached, Biden Says
President Biden said early Thursday that a tentative agreement had been reached with freight railroads and unions that will stop a potentially ruinous strike action from going ahead. He claimed the deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.” Officials in the Biden administration had been desperately trying to find a way to avert a shutdown by unionized railroad workers that threatened to spark transportation and supply-chain chaos. “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: All hard-earned,” Biden said in a statement. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”Read it at Associated Press
rigzone.com
Diesel Margins Tank
The cost of diesel is plunging around the world as traders weigh the impact of a potential new quota for Chinese fuel exports. Europe’s ICE gasoil crack, which measures the price of diesel futures relative to crude oil contracts, plummeted to its lowest in more than a month earlier on Wednesday. Margins for diesel-type fuel also fell sharply in the US and Singapore.
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
freightwaves.com
Imports to Los Angeles, America’s largest port, plunged 17% in August
The Port of Los Angeles, the highest-volume container gateway in America, is diverging from the nationwide trend. U.S. container imports remain close to record highs, yet imports to LA are falling double digits. On Thursday, the Port of Los Angeles reported total throughput of 805,672 twenty-foot equivalent units in August,...
America is already feeling the consequences of a looming nationwide rail strike
America's freight railroads have already stopped accepting shipments of hazardous and other security-sensitive materials because of the looming threat of a strike Friday.
