KETV.com
Rail worker unions preparing for potential strike
Neb. — The deadline to reach a deal and avoid a strike is fast approaching for railroads and their workers. Two unions have ratified agreements and one has voted to reject its tentative deal. Three other unions are still at the bargaining table. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke with...
KETV.com
Nebraska gets $30 million to enhance electric vehicle charging network
OMAHA, Neb. — On Wednesday, the Biden administration greenlit plans to build electric charging stations across the country. Nebraska is one of the first 35 states to receive an initial round of funding. Nebraska will get about $30 million over the next five years, with $10.9 million in this...
KETV.com
NDOT monthly report: Double the traffic accidents from August last year
Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation released its August data Friday afternoon. The department reported that there were 21 traffic-related fatalities on Nebraska roadways in August of this year. For perspective, there were 11 traffic-related deaths in August of 2021. "Without a doubt, it's concerning," Lt. Svoboda,...
KETV.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts outlines how Nebraskans can receive 'significant' tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined Thursday how Nebraskans can receive "significant" tax relief. Ricketts detailed how the process for the income tax credit works for residents. He said the 25% tax credit residents previously received through a refundable tax credit will be increased to 30% for 2022.
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts names interim leaders of department of corrections, fire marshal's office
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts named Thursday the interim leaders of both the department of corrections and the fire marshal's office. Diane Sabatka-Rine will lead corrections for the time being, replacing Scott Frakes, who announced his retirement earlier this month. His last day is Oct. 7. Sabatka-Rine...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 4 Highlights
Neb. — Week four of Operation Football featured another full slate of high school football games across the state. In this week's Monster Matchup, Gross Catholic stopped by Blair to secure their fourth win of the season and stay undefeated: 34-7. More highlights are in this week's Operation...
KETV.com
Nebraska School Activities Association's executive director to retire in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — The executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association will be retiring in July 2023. Jay Bellar, who has been in the role since 2018, announced his decision Thursday, after more than 40 years in education. “I am beyond grateful for my time as the executive...
KETV.com
WATCH: 8-foot alligator builds nest, guards eggs
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video showing that parenting is no easy task even for animals. Department officials posted a video to social media showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot-diameter nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out the 22 hatchlings and moved them to nearby water one mouthful at a time.
KETV.com
Iowa teen who admitted to killing accused rapist sentenced in court
Iowa — An Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her accused rapist is sentenced to five years probation. The judge also handed down a deferred judgment, which means this charge will be expunged from the record. Pieper Lewis plead guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the killing...
