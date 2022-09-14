ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Rail worker unions preparing for potential strike

Neb. — The deadline to reach a deal and avoid a strike is fast approaching for railroads and their workers. Two unions have ratified agreements and one has voted to reject its tentative deal. Three other unions are still at the bargaining table. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke with...
KETV.com

NDOT monthly report: Double the traffic accidents from August last year

Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation released its August data Friday afternoon. The department reported that there were 21 traffic-related fatalities on Nebraska roadways in August of this year. For perspective, there were 11 traffic-related deaths in August of 2021. "Without a doubt, it's concerning," Lt. Svoboda,...
KETV.com

Operation Football: Week 4 Highlights

Neb. — Week four of Operation Football featured another full slate of high school football games across the state. In this week's Monster Matchup, Gross Catholic stopped by Blair to secure their fourth win of the season and stay undefeated: 34-7. More highlights are in this week's Operation...
KETV.com

WATCH: 8-foot alligator builds nest, guards eggs

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video showing that parenting is no easy task even for animals. Department officials posted a video to social media showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot-diameter nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out the 22 hatchlings and moved them to nearby water one mouthful at a time.
