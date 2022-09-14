Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita resident captures 35 gallons of rain as part of city program to conserve water
SAVING WATER: The rain water from tropical storm Kay filled up Stacy Fortner's entire 35-gallon barrel. Now, that water can be used around the house instead of tap water.
sanfernandosun.com
City of San Fernando Infiltration Project Nearly Halfway Completed
The San Fernando Regional Park Infiltration Project is on track to being completed by May of 2023, slightly ahead of its predicted schedule. In an interview with the San Fernando Valley Sun/el Sol, Matt Baumgardner — the director of public works for the City of San Fernando — said work on the building and installation of the underground stormwater chambers at San Fernando Regional Park is almost halfway complete. These chambers will collect stormwater that will be diverted from various areas in San Fernando to infiltrate into the ground system.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood resident has safety concerns living in gated community next to SoFi Stadium
Inglewood residents living in the Renaissance, a residential gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium continue to express their frustrations with the traffic and potential safety issues it brings. During the Sept. 13 city council meeting one of the residents came forward to speak on being “trapped” in the community on...
signalscv.com
Barger praises Caltrans crews for ‘ingenious’ I-5 solution
Following the end of the nightly full closures of the Interstate 5 in Castaic due to construction needs and repairs, Supervisor Kathryn Barger praised the Caltrans construction crews for completing their work in a timely fashion. The California Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that three northbound lanes on Interstate 5...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale participates in AV Walls mural project
PALMDALE – Four walls in Palmdale will be transformed as part of the Antelope Valley Walls project, with local artists painting daily this week leading up to the Antelope Valley Walls Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The artists and wall locations in Palmdale include:. Sean Banister at Desert Sands...
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
myburbank.com
Burbank Planning Board Approves Sale of Alcohol at Poquito Mas Restaurant
On Monday, September 12th, the Burbank Planning Board held a meeting. The meeting’s agenda included three proposals for minor alterations by three different parties. First, representatives of a self-storage company requested the board approve a development review and conditional use permit to replace two existing single story self-storage buildings with two new three story self-storage buildings. The facility is located on 118 Graham Place and borders the city of Glendale to the east.
aerotechnews.com
AV Wall trailer stolen from storage facility
A new trailer used by Point Man Antelope Valley and the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall was stolen recently from Life Storage on Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale, Calif. The theft was discovered on Sept. 10. While the stolen trailer contained many items for the AV Wall display, “Fortunately, our beloved Wall...
smobserved.com
Sheriff and Federal Authorities Execute a Search of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's Santa Monica Home
9/14/22 Law enforcement authorities including the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the home of Sheila Kuehl Wednesday morning. The LA County Board of Supervisors has asked the voters to approve a measure giving them authority to remove the Sheriff. But the action appears to be much broader than political tit for tat.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent aid program closes Monday
Santa Monica residents have until Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. to apply for the city’s one-time rent relief program. Council budgeted $750,000 for the Rent Control Adjustment Relief (RCAR) program in August to help tenants in rent-controlled units who were unable to afford their annual rent increases and the application period for tenants closes on Monday.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
anaheimobserver.com
Anaheim May Buy Red-Tagged Covered Wagon Motel As Part Of Beach Boulevard Improvement
Tomorrow night, the Anaheim City Council will vote on a $6.6 million proposal to purchase the red-tagged Covered Wagon Motel on Beach Boulevard as part of its ongoing efforts to revitalize the troubled corridor and West Anaheim in general. The city intends to re-develop the property as a mixed-use development.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale City Library celebrates ‘Talk Like a Pirate’ day
PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Monday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. Free and open to the public, this event is held to promote the library’s Mango Languages service, which is free for patrons who have an active Palmdale City Library card.
culvercityobserver.com
Rain Barrel Giveaway Events Announced
West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) announced today that it will host five drive-through rain barrel pick-up events at locations throughout the service area to give away a total of 1500 barrels. The event series will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and conclude on Saturday, November 19. Eligible program participants must register at http://www.westbasin.org/rain-barrels to reserve up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels valued at approximately $80 each.
easyreadernews.com
Heat wave leaves questions about Redondo power plant
As the heat wave lifted from Redondo Beach in recent days, questions remained about the city’s waterfront power plant, still active for situations such as this. The AES generator contributed to the state grid during the surge in demand, though it was limited due to mechanical problems. The heat...
signalscv.com
Old oak tree cut down, upsetting several residents
An old oak tree was cut down in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country last week, prompting objections from some residents who saw the tree as part of the neighborhood’s charm. As per local law, any old-growth...
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
Santa Clarita Radio
Keller Williams To Hold Grand Opening For New Office In Santa Clarita
Keller Williams VIP Properties is set to hold a grand opening for their new office in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon. The grand opening is set to take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at the new Keller Williams location on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. “We are very excited to...
