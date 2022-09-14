The San Fernando Regional Park Infiltration Project is on track to being completed by May of 2023, slightly ahead of its predicted schedule. In an interview with the San Fernando Valley Sun/el Sol, Matt Baumgardner — the director of public works for the City of San Fernando — said work on the building and installation of the underground stormwater chambers at San Fernando Regional Park is almost halfway complete. These chambers will collect stormwater that will be diverted from various areas in San Fernando to infiltrate into the ground system.

SAN FERNANDO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO