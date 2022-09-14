Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
The Starkville Oktibbeha School District teaches about Vaping Dangers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is making an effort to educate parents on the hazards of vaping. The meeting’s goal was to expand their knowledge of Nicotine and THC products. Every Wednesday and Thursday The Starkville Oktibbeha School District provides parents with information on...
wcbi.com
Starkville Fire Dept. held assessment for potential new employees
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department held assessments at Fire Station two today for people who are interested in joining the team. The assessment consisted of strenuous workouts to see the potential in the men and women who applied. Starkville Fire Departments Tyler Davis says it’s more...
wcbi.com
Business express their worries if railroad workers stop production
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You may not see as many of them as you once did, but trains are still a vital part of the country’s supply chain. About one-third of the freight moving across the U.S. rides on the rails. Earlier this week, we came within 48...
wcbi.com
Columbus Firefighters to see pay increase with new budget
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire Department will see pay increases throughout the entire department. In Thursday’s city council meeting, members discussed raising wages for captains in the fire department. The proposed wage was to raise to $15.50 but members voted to raise it a dollar more to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Color run will honor memory of Pontotoc PD Sgt. Jeff Turner
PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – A memorial color run taking place this weekend honors the memory of a Pontotoc Police officer who died last year from Covid 19. Although Jeff Turner started his career in law enforcement later than most people do, the person who knew him best says it was definitely his dream career.
Neshoba Democrat
Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County
Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
wcbi.com
Columbus native inducted into Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Five pioneers in broadcasting in Mississippi were inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this week. Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. is part of the 2022 class. Imes began his career in broadcasting with WCBI radio in Columbus. He opened other radio...
wcbi.com
Recent inventory check shows 34 handguns unaccounted for at CPD
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly three dozen Columbus Police Department guns are unaccounted for and now there’s an investigation to figure out where they went. City leaders are trying to understand what happened to the handguns during a recent inventory check. The agency has seen guns taken in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
wcbi.com
Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
wtva.com
Affidavit: Cory Patterson did not want to hurt anyone
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The federal affidavit filed against Cory Patterson shows some of the alleged communication he had with authorities and pictures of a goodbye message. Patterson is accused of stealing a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police officers may have higher salaries following Thursday’s council meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the city’s budget. That budget could mean some changes in the police department’s payroll and hiring search. “All police departments would love to have a fully staffed department,” says Interim Chief Doran Johnson. The Columbus Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Performance Marine partnered with Miss. Lottery to host Summer of Promos
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – All summer long Performance Marine in Columbus partnered with the Mississippi Lottery to host a Summer of Promotions. People that entered into the drawing had the chance to win prizes from grills, gift cards, and even a $25,000 cash prize. The biggest prize for their...
wcbi.com
Raising awareness for human trafficking
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is becoming more common in small towns rather than large cities. An agent from the human trafficking and special victims unit, Ashlee Lucas, spoke to the Columbus Exchange Club today. According to MBI’s website, there were 275 reports...
wcbi.com
Poor reaction to THC edibles leads to an arrest in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A poor reaction to THC edibles leads to the arrest of a Starkville man. Akeed Saleh is arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operate without a city of Starkville business license. Starkville police say Saleh is accused of possessing...
Commercial Dispatch
Judge splits Sheriff’s Ranch between county, Palmer Home
A chancery judge’s order issued Monday effectively divides property at the Mississippi Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch between Lowndes County and Palmer Home for Children. The order settles a legal dispute between the two parties that arose last year when the county claimed the foster care nonprofit’s lease on the property was void.
wcbi.com
Settlement reached in Federal Age Discrimination suit in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lawyers for Lowndes County and its former Administrator reach an agreement in a Federal Age Discrimination suit. According to court documents, the lawsuit filed by Ralph Billingsley against the county and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman has been dismissed due to a settlement.
wcbi.com
Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors passes 2023 budget
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Cities and Counties across Mississippi are setting their budgets for the coming year today. In Lowndes County, Supervisors passed what Board President Trip Hairston described as a “barebones budget, not much fluff.”. Most areas will remain flat, and many of the increases are...
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
Comments / 0