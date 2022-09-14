Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, following a tentative deal reached by union freight train workers and management. Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter Halloween costume and went to work for LFD. Longview 6 year old...
KTRE
East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine
CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno High School student Barrett Bennefield has been fishing ever since he was four years old and has been participating in tournaments since the 7th grade. Now he will be heading to Alabama for a high school combine hosted by Bassmaster. “There’s all kind of kids...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
KTRE
Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First Baptist Church a steadfast landmark
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Lufkin is close to downtown and recently got a facelift. First Baptist Church began conducting worship soon after rail lines reached Lufkin in the early 1880s. With land donated by a railroad, the first sanctuary was built in 1893. That sanctuary was replaced in 1926 and stood until just a few years ago.
KTRE
Longview 6 year old puts on firefighter costume, helps firefighters put out nearby fire
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
KTRE
EPA downgrades air quality for northern Colorado, two Texas regions
(AP) - Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification announced Friday prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tis the season for sneezing and sniffling in East...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County native competing in national mullet championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
KTRE
‘Best day of my life:’ Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes fire departments run across what could become a future employee at the scene of a fire, but that doesn’t happen very often. Well, that’s just what happened at a recent Longview fire. But, it may be a while before he receives a paycheck since he’s six years old.
KLTV
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder. A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence. Police said the floor was covered with animal feces.
KTRE
Paddlefish Proclamation
Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tis the season for sneezing and sniffling in East...
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
KTRE
Amtrak Disruptions
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to Brian Bray with The City of Nacogdoches’ Parks and Recreation Department and Dawn Stover with USDA NRCS East Texas Plant Materials Center about their partnership on a project to beautify Nacogdoches’ medians at the entrance to the city along Highway 59 North.
Comments / 0