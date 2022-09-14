ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KTRE

Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show

The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Brick Street Burger Battle commences in downtown Nacogdoches. Updated: 14 hours ago. Eight restaurants along the brick streets of Nacogdoches have entered their burgers into...
JEFFERSON, TX
KTRE

Gladewater Revitalization

You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance.
GLADEWATER, TX
KTRE

‘Best day of my life:’ Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes fire departments run across what could become a future employee at the scene of a fire, but that doesn’t happen very often. Well, that’s just what happened at a recent Longview fire. But, it may be a while before he receives a paycheck since he’s six years old.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Antique Tractor Show

You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Smith County Property Auction

Reports show the Smith County housing market is leveling off after last year's rise in sales and lessened inventory.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Lindale coach says tough schedule gets team ready for district

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Head Coach Chris Cochran said Friday’s win over Van “had a district-championship feel.”. Cochran said his team’s brutal preseason schedule will have them ready for district play in two weeks. In the meantime, the Eagles are prepping for a showdown against a...
LINDALE, TX

