ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Hafez Hospital Reports Findings in Depression (Economic burden of major depressive disorder: a case study in Southern Iran): Mental Health Diseases and Conditions – Depression

By Middle East Daily
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Data from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Update Knowledge in Dementia (Health insurance literacy and health services access barriers in Niemann-Pick disease: the patient and caregiver voice): Neurodegenerative Diseases and Conditions – Dementia

-- Research findings on dementia are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Major challenges to health care access include low health insurance literacy, prohibitive costs, and insurance barriers. Niemann-Pick disease (NPD), comprising acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) and Niemann-Pick type C (NPC), is a group of rare, autosomal recessive, highly heterogeneous, neurovisceral, life-threatening, relentlessly progressive lysosomal disorders. Patients experience debilitating systemic and neurological symptoms and substantial emotional and financial stress.”
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports Outline Regional Health Findings from University of Technology Sydney (Achieving Universal Health Care In the Pacific: the Need for Nursing and Midwifery Leadership): Health and Medicine – Regional Health

-- A new study on Health and Medicine - Regional Health is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The quality of healthcare services and outcomes in the Pacific vary widely, with some countries enjoying some of the world’s longest life expectancies, others have high rates of maternal and child mortality and relatively low life expectancy. Nurses and midwives make up more than two thirds of the regional regulated healthcare workforce.”
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Introducing: CoverWell by InjectSure® New, Pre-Procedure Insurance for Spa, Wellness, Beauty & Medical Spa Facilities Available in All 50 States

CoverWell by InjectSure®, the wellness, spa and beauty industries' first ever per-treatment insurance, was officially launched at the recent. . This revolutionary pay-per-procedure insurance protects the client, the business and its licensed practitioners against the inherent risks of common cosmetic and wellness procedures not covered by health, general liability and malpractice insurance.
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws: Analysis – Blacks Disproportionately Drug Tested for Marijuana During Labor

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Patients ordered to undergo marijuana-specific drug screening during the labor and delivery process are disproportionately Black and are also likely to be on subsidized health insurance plans, according to data published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology. Researchers affiliated with. Washington University in St. Louis.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Psychiatric Hospital#Cross Sectional Study#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Mental Health Diseases#Mdd
InsuranceNewsNet

Whole of Life Assurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : MetLife, Nationwide, New York Life, MassMutual

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Whole of Life Assurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Whole of Life Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Robotic Process Automation in Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants WorkFusion, AutomationEdge, Aspire Systems, IBM, Salesforce, UiPath

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Robotic Process Automation in Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Robotic Process Automation in Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy