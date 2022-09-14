Hafez Hospital Reports Findings in Depression (Economic burden of major depressive disorder: a case study in Southern Iran): Mental Health Diseases and Conditions – Depression

-- A new study on Health and Medicine - Regional Health is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The quality of healthcare services and outcomes in the Pacific vary widely, with some countries enjoying some of the world’s longest life expectancies, others have high rates of maternal and child mortality and relatively low life expectancy. Nurses and midwives make up more than two thirds of the regional regulated healthcare workforce.”

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO