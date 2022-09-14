Read full article on original website
Related
lowndessignal.com
Commissioners disagree on proposed pay raise for Lowndes County employees
The Lowndes County Commission discussed its annual budget at Monday night’s regularly scheduled commission meeting, which included a raise for all county employees. The commission heard two proposals regarding wage increases for all county employees. One proposal would increase the county employee wages by $3 an hour. The other proposal, which passed, increased the employee wages by $1.50 an hour and included a one-time bonus.
alabamanews.net
CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston. Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition. The...
wtvy.com
Two killed in Pike County crash
Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10
• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Property damage was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • A road rage incident was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Criminal mischief was reported on Hollowood Lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
New Initiative Aims to Turn Around Struggling Schools
The state legislature — the governor — along with state education officials — have joined forces to help 15 struggling elementary schools around the state. The state is providing $15 million dollars in grants — to help improve the academic performance of students at targeted schools.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
Pedestrian hit and killed during drag race, investigators looking for driver
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WRBL) – A Union Springs man is dead after he was hit during a drag race and later died from his injuries. Investigators are searching for the vehicles and drivers involved in the deadly pedestrian crash. The incident happened Monday night, Sept. 5. Darrious D. Williams, 21, was struck and critically injured […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
selmasun.com
‘Joy is Our Journey’ founders plan to raise $100M to grow Southern Black Girls over next 10 years
The Joy is Our Journey bus tour brought a giant pink bus and a three-hour empowerment event to Selma High School on Sept. 9 to reach hundreds of girls who attended from schools across Selma and Dallas County. The bus carried the Joy team, led by Selma High alumni LaTosha...
WSFA
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was wounded in a Friday night shooting. Authorities responded to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. in regards to a person being shot, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James. There, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting. Police say 23-year-old Dante Gholston of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle at about 12:25AM Thursday. That location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass. Police have released no other information....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Jovonna Gunn of Montgomery
Jovonna Gunn knows what it’s like first hand to be homeless and experience the kindness of a stranger. Now she’s the one giving back. For the past two years, Jovonna Gunn and her husband have been grilling and packing meals for the homeless. “She does this on her...
unionspringsherald.com
ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended
At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
alabamanews.net
Juvenile Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. Police say they were called at about 9:22PM last night to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive. That’s between Narrow Lane and Woodley roads, south of the bypass. Police say the juvenile was taken to a hospital with...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store
An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
selmasun.com
RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students
The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
Comments / 2