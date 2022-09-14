ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton

The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers could make surprise Baker Mayfield decision?

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins provides Eagles defense with critical measuring stick in week 2

After a chaotic performance in week 1 that saw Jonathan Gannon’s unit gift Jared Goff and the Lions a lifeline, Philadelphia now braces itself for a far more intimidating quarterback in Kirk Cousins. The Philadelphia Eagles allowed 35 points in their Week 1 victory against the Detroit Lions, a...
