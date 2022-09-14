ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Psychiatrist recommends students traumatized by Northeastern explosion get help

By Paula Ebben
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Xpln_0hvkXTz700

Psychiatrist recommends students worried about Northeastern explosion get help 01:10

Northeastern is making counselors available to students who may have been traumatized by the reported explosion, now thought to be a possible hoax , on campus.

While the events have obviously heightened anxiety, a local psychiatrist encourages students to get help if they need it.

She said talking to friends and family can help a lot, but students should reach out to mental health experts if they feel concerned.

"I think for the majority of those students, they'll need to take a little bit of time, sit down have a coffee with a friend, reach out for support – that's usually enough for most folks. I think it's really the students that have a history of trauma or a history of something scary happening in their background, those are the folks that probably will need to step up and lean a little bit more on mental health supports," said Dr. Nora Feldpausch.

At Northeastern, for students living in campus housing, Residential Life staff and Cultural Center staff will be available for students who need to talk.

Confidential counseling is available for students and staff. Students can contact University Health and Counseling Services located on Forsyth Street or by calling 617-373-2772. Additionally, Northeastern University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) has a 24/7 mental health support service called Find@Northeastern that offers students access to a licensed mental health clinician at any time from any location in the world by calling 877-233-9477.

Student support is also available from the Center for Spirituality Dialogue and Service at 617-373- 2728, and from the We Care team in Student Affairs at wecare@northeastern.edu or 617-373-7591.

Faculty and Staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program at 800-624-5544 or find more information at .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Nervous Northeastern students return to class after package explosion

BOSTON – Students returned to class at Northeastern University on Wednesday, a day after an explosive package injured a man and prompted an FBI investigation. Sources tell the WBZ I-Team investigators are looking into the possibility that this was a hoax. A package, which sources told the I-Team was a Pelican case made of hard plastic material, was delivered to Holmes Hall on Tuesday. It detonated when an employee opened it shortly after 7 p.m. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News Wednesday that the container had pull down latches. When the latches were opened there was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

College students express concern in wake of Northeastern explosion

Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - A day after a package exploded at Northeastern University, college students are still worried about what happened at Northeastern University "It's definitely scary," said MIT freshman Claire Underwood. She was at a volleyball game when she received a text from the school about the emergency situation at Northeastern. "It's always kind of in the back of your head a little bit, but it's alarming it's close by," Underwood said.  Another student received the text alert just after 9 p.m. "I just kind of stayed in my room," said Elizabeth Bazhenov. From her...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

The link between mental health and social conditions

Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residential Life#Cultural Center
Salon

College students are increasingly identifying beyond "she" and "he"

This article was originally published on The Conversation. When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as "she" or "he." More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That's according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
COLLEGES
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication

A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
CHELSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
PC Gamer

Sample the student life in Two Point Campus

Give your students a time to remember and they'll give you the grades you want. Every self-respecting student—especially those studying the arts—knows that getting a degree isn't really about setting yourself up for a career, but about the friendships, romantic dalliances, and debauchery you get up to along the way. Two Point Campus understands that as well as any institution, which is why it offers its students a vibrant life beyond the classroom.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Teacher shortages force some schools to change to four-day weeks for students

Schools across America are feeling the squeeze amid a national teacher shortage that is forcing some districts to downsize to a four-day week. Administrators from Texas to California have been beefing up their recruitment efforts to stay attractive to new hires by offering signing bonuses, holding multiple job fairs, targeting retirees, and even turning to uncertified candidates to fill the teacher gaps.
EDUCATION
WBUR

Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide

New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
BOSTON, MA
creators.com

Exposing the Woke School Counselor Cabal

Back in the day, guidance counselors were those helpful (but not unduly intrusive) high school officials who dispensed vocational and career advice, reminded you of college application deadlines, and made sure your transcripts and letters of recommendations got where they needed to go. But like so much else in the 1960s and 1970s, traditional roles fell to radical transformation. A cadre of new and radicalized school counselors appointed themselves "comprehensive" providers of "social and emotional learning," mental health coaching, and sexual education proselytizing.
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Flossing could help reduce risk of dementia, experts say

BOSTON -- Flossing may not only help prevent cavities but could reduce your risk of dementia cognitive decline.According to the CDC, almost half of adults over 30 and about 70% over 65 have some form of periodontal disease. Poor dental hygiene has been linked to chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Now a new review out of Finland finds that people with poor dental hygiene are 21% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease later in life. They say that when bad bacteria are allowed to flourish in the mouth, they can travel to the brain and other organs, triggering inflammation. In the brain, this can cause cognitive loss. To maintain good oral health, you should brush 2-3 times a day, floss daily, and visit the dentist twice a year for a cleaning. And if you develop bad breath, tooth sensitivity, or problems chewing, you should be seen sooner.
HEALTH
CBS Boston

Speech therapist with ALS continues teaching, inspired by students

ACTON - Together at their dining room table, Belinda Paul sees her team. There's so much love in this Acton home, and laughter; A family to quite literally, lean on. "Last Tuesday, that's when they said it's ALS," Belinda said. The progressive neurodegenerative disease steals the ability to move, and breathe, and speak. It's that gift of speech that Belinda has given to so many. She's been a speech and language pathologist for 20 years, now working with special needs students at the Daley Middle School in Lowell. "When I got out of my car that next...
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy