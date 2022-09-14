Psychiatrist recommends students traumatized by Northeastern explosion get help

Psychiatrist recommends students worried about Northeastern explosion get help 01:10

Northeastern is making counselors available to students who may have been traumatized by the reported explosion, now thought to be a possible hoax , on campus.

While the events have obviously heightened anxiety, a local psychiatrist encourages students to get help if they need it.

She said talking to friends and family can help a lot, but students should reach out to mental health experts if they feel concerned.

"I think for the majority of those students, they'll need to take a little bit of time, sit down have a coffee with a friend, reach out for support – that's usually enough for most folks. I think it's really the students that have a history of trauma or a history of something scary happening in their background, those are the folks that probably will need to step up and lean a little bit more on mental health supports," said Dr. Nora Feldpausch.

At Northeastern, for students living in campus housing, Residential Life staff and Cultural Center staff will be available for students who need to talk.

Confidential counseling is available for students and staff. Students can contact University Health and Counseling Services located on Forsyth Street or by calling 617-373-2772. Additionally, Northeastern University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) has a 24/7 mental health support service called Find@Northeastern that offers students access to a licensed mental health clinician at any time from any location in the world by calling 877-233-9477.

Student support is also available from the Center for Spirituality Dialogue and Service at 617-373- 2728, and from the We Care team in Student Affairs at wecare@northeastern.edu or 617-373-7591.

Faculty and Staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program at 800-624-5544 or find more information at .