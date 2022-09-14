ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cold Water Poured On Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessel Ambitions By Veteran Lawmaker

By Howard Altman
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9Gwa_0hvkXS6O00 USN

Now is not the time for the Navy to invest heavily in unmanned surface vessels (USV), U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran and influential vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee said Wednesday. And the recent capture by the Iranian Navy of two U.S. Navy Saildrone Explorer USVs in the Red Sea did not bode well for the future of such vessels, she added during the Defense One ’s State of Defense virtual conference Wednesday.

“I definitely think that there is a place in the future to have some amount of unmanned surface vessels that provide some capability,” Luria said. “But I think that our fleet is a manned and crewed fleet, and it should and will stay that way for the foreseeable future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QdIt_0hvkXS6O00
On Saturday, June 18, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works christened the U.S. Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, the future USS John Basilone . (General Dynamics Bath Iron Works photo).

Luria, a retired Navy commander who served at sea on six ships as a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer, said that she agrees with investing in research and development to find ways to use unmanned technology at sea. But for now, and in the foreseeable future, that technology is not ready to handle “the maintenance challenges of operating at sea and transiting long distances.”

And that doesn’t even take into account what she said is “the Navy’s reticence to even go from a fully manned to a smart ship concept.”

“We kind of always test these things out and go back to saying we need more people. And until there’s a significant mindset shift there, I don’t really see that happening.”

Another hurdle to a fleet of USVs is that the need “really hasn’t been clearly articulated in my mind to Congress. What is the purpose of these unmanned ships? Unmanned aerial vehicles – UAVs  – have been providing a great service for many years and add additional capacity. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles – UUVs – they have a purpose. But the unmanned surface vessels? It’s really unclear.”

Luria, who has long warned about the reduction in the Navy’s vertical launch system (VLS) cell capacity in the coming years, has already asked for a study to examine whether the Expeditionary Fast Transport class of ships might be used for that purpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ELQC_0hvkXS6O00
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va) is asking if vessels like this Expeditionary Fast Transport ship USNS Burlington can be used to supplement the Navy’s Vertical Launch Systems cell capacity. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Suriani/released)

But given the great concern over the increasing belligerence of China and its rapidly increasing warship production, she wondered aloud if unmanned surface vessels might be used to offset the anticipated loss of 1,686 VLS cells between now and 2027 and nearly 2,000 by 2035.

“Is it more firepower?” she asked about a future role for unmanned surface ships. “Is this like an adjunct arsenal?”

Using USVs to augment the arsenals of manned ships, as well as help distribute weapons over a greater area, has been a hot topic as of late.

While the Navy has already been testing USVs in recent exercises like the Rim of The Pacific and in the 5th Fleet’s area of responsibility, a situation that developed earlier this month in the Red Sea raises questions about the reliability of USVs in contested waters.

“We just saw an unmanned vessel become disabled the other day. Some other Navy ships – PCs [Patrol Coastal Ships] which are slated for decommissioning – had to go out and essentially rescue it because Iranian vessels were trying to capture this unmanned surface vessel. So I think there are a lot of things we have to work through and determine if there really is a big place for unmanned surface vessels.”

You can read more about what happened to those USVs in our coverage here .

As embarrassing as that incident might have been for the sea service, there were plans in place in case something like that happened, the Navy’s top officer said at an earlier session at the Defense One virtual conference.

“Well, we did have a response plan,” said Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We actually put it into effect when the Iranians grabbed those two Saildrones.”

Gilday didn’t offer specifics but said that the Navy is aware of the difficulties of operating USVs.

“It is a challenge today and it is going to be a challenge for us, I will say, into the future and we have to pay attention,” he said. “We are a learning organization and we are learning from what happened over the past month in the Middle East and we’ll be applying that as we design and grow the unmanned surface force.”

Despite Luria’s statements, which came after he spoke, Gilday said the Navy was trying to find the best and quickest ways to grow the USV fleet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OEzL_0hvkXS6O00
A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel sails in the Gulf of Aqaba off Jordan’s coast, on Dec. 12, during exercise Digital Horizon. Credit: U.S. Army

“We’re trying to move fairly quickly and to learn in this critical decade. So that we can apply what we learn very quickly. And take technologies that work and double down on them and those technologies that don’t work into sundown.”

The work that’s taking place in the Middle East is also “informing how we’re going to move forward with larger unmanned efforts.”

Foreshadowing the suggestion that Luria would later raise about a future role for USVs, Gilday said that large USVs “could potentially be a missile truck in the future.”

Medium USVs, he added, could “potentially have electronic warfare or some type of command control feature to it.”

The lessons of USVs like Saildrone are helping the Navy understand how to apply those principles to larger vessels, said Gilday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3mru_0hvkXS6O00
This unmanned surface vehicle (USV) served as a mine counter-measure platform. (USN photo)

“Security is another aspect of this, whether these vessels would initially be minimally manned, whether they would be part of a Surface Action Group, a Carrier Strike Group, or armed so they wouldn’t be out there alone and unafraid.”

At the same time, the Navy is “driving down technical risk and we’re learning a lot with respect to platform management tools, software and AI integration. We’re also refining our concept of operations. It’s not perfect, but we’re trying to move here fairly quickly.”

Gilday has suggested that the Navy will need about 150 unmanned vessels in the future to help beef up its fleet size in the face of China’s massive expanding Navy, but questions clearly remain about the efficacy of such a plan which clearly sounds convenient, but is still far from being proven as viable.

There’s a lot riding on this issue and we will keep a close eye on future USV developments.

Contact the author: howard@thewarzone.com

Comments / 25

Lou Cummings
2d ago

Thank You for telling the truth and not blindly following Ma'am! Enough of the sci-fi toys, and more of what actually does the job.

Reply(4)
5
Thorsdaddy
2d ago

yes to manned. unmanned has a place just not ready for full scale fleets

Reply(10)
8
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Navy Ships#Usn Now#The Iranian Navy#The Defense One#State Of Defense#The U S Navy#Surface Warfare Officer
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Navy Next-Generation Attack Submarines Are on the Horizon

The U.S. Navy expects to shift from procuring Virginia-class submarines to Next Generation Attack Submarines sometime in the 2030s. A report from the Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan public policy research institute that reports to Congress, recently released a report on the U.S. Navy’s upcoming class of attack submarines, tentatively known as the Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), program.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
SlashGear

The U.S. Army Releases A Brand New Vehicle For The First Time In 4 Decades

The U.S. Army's new vehicle is a force to be reckoned with on land, but it's not exactly the tank that some might be expecting. When it comes to hulking war machines, America's own M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank usually comes to mind. Despite undergoing various improving iterations over the years, the Army's main battle tank's design remained relatively the same. In fact, it's been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design ... until recently, that is. In June, the U.S. Army announced the latest developments of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which will utilize a new armored vehicle with a design that's quite groundbreaking ... literally.
MILITARY
The Drive

B-1B Bombers Are Hunting Illegal Fishing Boats Off South America

A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings).Recent B-1B sorties highlight the growing maritime role for the bombers, but illegal fishing is a national security concern its own right.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Man Behind US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Hires a U-Haul, Cuts Ankle Tag, and Flees

His unassailable charm was said to have penetrated the U.S. Navy better than the Soviets ever could, as he gained unprecedented access to classified military information through a massive bribery network. Now, Leonard Glenn Francis has pulled off yet another daring feat, successfully escaping house arrest just weeks before he’s set to be sentenced for masterminding the Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks

MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy