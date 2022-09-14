Read full article on original website
Related
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
Universe Today
Astronomers Find a Waterworld Planet With Deep Oceans in the Habitable Zone
In the search for extrasolar planets, astronomers and astrobiologists generally pursue a policy of “follow the water.” This comes down to searching for planets that orbit with a star’s circumsolar habitable zone (HZ), where conditions are warm enough that liquid water can flow on its surface. The reason is simple: water is the only known solvent capable of supporting life and is required by all life on Earth. However, since the 1970s, scientists have speculated that there may be a class of rocky planets in our Universe that are completely covered in water.
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
After 45 years in space, the Voyager probes are just starting out
As much of the space community’s attention remains focused on the delayed Artemis rocket launch and the return to the moon, two relics of the Space Age continue to make their way across the void between the stars, sending back valuable information to scientists on Earth. The Voyager 1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASA says it will try to launch its massive moon rocket again in late September
NASA postponed its second Artemis I launch attempt after a fuel leak. After repairs, the next launch attempt might be on September 27.
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life
A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
CNET
NASA Rover Spots Kooky 'Cat Loaf Rock' on Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Cat aficionados know one of the cutest feline chill-out positions is the loaf. The loaf is when a cat has its legs tucked under it, tail hidden away, like a loaf of bread with a head. So it's with great delight I introduce you to what I'm calling "cat loaf rock" on Mars.
On this day 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy pledged the US would land a person on the moon. Decades later, NASA has a plan to go back.
As NASA prepares to blast off its new moon rocket, the space agency is poised to return to the moon for the first time in half a century.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
An asteroid 10 times faster than a rifle bullet will pass near Earth tomorrow
Its width is half of a wingspan of a Boeing 767.
scitechdaily.com
Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater
The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon
NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail
NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
See the conjunction of the moon and Mars tonight (Sept. 16)
Mars and the moon will make a close approach to each other in the sky tonight (Sept. 16), and here's what you can expect to see.
Comments / 0