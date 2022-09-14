Last week, there was a threat to Conway Elementary School and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office came out to investigate it. Since the lockdown, deputies have been receiving letter after letter from students and staff. Each letter is filled with thanks and appreciation for their response and for keeping them all safe. Each letter is priceless. Thank you all who have sent letters in, we love reading each and every one of them.

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO