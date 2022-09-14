ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Spotsylvania County, VA
Education
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
Spotsylvania County, VA
Government
UV Cavalier Daily

Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request

Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schooled#School Shootings#School Board#County Government#K12
fredericksburg.today

WATCH: Taylor wins approval for school superintendent license

WATCH: Taylor wins approval for school superintendent license. Most board members said they wouldn’t vote to hire him based on Facebook postings by Taylor that many considered racist. But a majority of State Board members said this was a local issue and the local school board should have the final say.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJLA

DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

PHOTOS: Conway thanks the Stafford Sheriff’s Office

Last week, there was a threat to Conway Elementary School and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office came out to investigate it. Since the lockdown, deputies have been receiving letter after letter from students and staff. Each letter is filled with thanks and appreciation for their response and for keeping them all safe. Each letter is priceless. Thank you all who have sent letters in, we love reading each and every one of them.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles

Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles. Deputies will be seeking charges for a juvenile student accused of throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School Bus and damaging a passing school bus. On September 14th at 4:39 p.m. deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 200...
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy