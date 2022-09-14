Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Controversial Spotsylvania superintendent candidate certified by Virginia Board of Ed
FREDERICKSBURG,Va. - After recent chaos and dysfunction at Spotsylvania County School Board meetings, the sheriff’s office has alerted the board they will no longer provide security at meetings. It comes as a controversial superintendent candidate gets closer to taking on the job, with the Virginia Board of Education voting...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
State board approves Spotsylvania superintendent candidate with no background in education
The Virginia Board of Education agreed to license a controversial candidate for superintendent in Spotsylvania County with no experience in education and a history of incendiary social media posts, clearing the way for him to assume the empty position.
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania School Board approves whopping contract for controversial superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Spotsylvania School Board just approved a whopping salary offer for its controversial superintendent candidate Mark Taylor. The board met in both closed and open sessions tonight to talk about it, and ended up agreeing upon $245,000 a year. The board's decision to select Taylor has...
UV Cavalier Daily
Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request
Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
Spotsylvania Sheriff: No more security at school board meetings
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office will no longer provide security at local school board meetings, citing concerns over freedom of expression for county citizens.
Henrico elementary school named national blue ribbon winner
An elementary school in Henrico county was named a blue ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, an honor shared by just 297 schools across the entire country.
Youngkin appointee calls for ‘traditional American values’ in new history curriculum
The Virginia Board of Education has set a timeline for the completion of the state's new history curriculum, but some members of the board have raised objections over new perspectives on history.
fredericksburg.today
WATCH: Taylor wins approval for school superintendent license
WATCH: Taylor wins approval for school superintendent license. Most board members said they wouldn’t vote to hire him based on Facebook postings by Taylor that many considered racist. But a majority of State Board members said this was a local issue and the local school board should have the final say.
WJLA
One-on-one with Spotsylvania Co. Schools' controversial superintendent pick, Mark Taylor
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following an intense Monday night meeting in which Spotsylvania County parents voiced frustration over the school board's superintendent choice, 7News traveled to Greene County to speak directly to the controversial candidate. Mark Taylor is the current county administrator in Greene County. Before that, he...
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
After allegations, 'longtime' Hanover School Board member could be removed
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is investigating two allegations that could warrant them attempting to remove appointed school board members.
WJLA
DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract
WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Conway thanks the Stafford Sheriff’s Office
Last week, there was a threat to Conway Elementary School and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office came out to investigate it. Since the lockdown, deputies have been receiving letter after letter from students and staff. Each letter is filled with thanks and appreciation for their response and for keeping them all safe. Each letter is priceless. Thank you all who have sent letters in, we love reading each and every one of them.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles
Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles. Deputies will be seeking charges for a juvenile student accused of throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School Bus and damaging a passing school bus. On September 14th at 4:39 p.m. deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 200...
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
