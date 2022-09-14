Blue Knob hosting scenic chairlift rides

CLAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort opening up to bring scenic chairlift rides starting Sept. 24.

Every Saturday and Sunday between Sept. 24 and October 16, Blue Knob will be open, weather permitting, for customers to ride along the chairlifts. Tickets cost $8 for those 13 and older and $5 for those 12 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The rides will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

There will also be snacks and drinks available at the Summit Lodge.

Blue Knob All Season Resort is located just near Blue Knob State Park. Blue Knob offers year-round recreation including skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, golf, swimming and more

