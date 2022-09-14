Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say. On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He...
ABC 15 News
Yavapai County seeks help solving 20-year cold case murder of Prescott woman
PRESCOTT, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help solving a cold case. About 20 years ago, then 60-year-old Arleen Cilione was found dead south of Prescott, and her murder has remained a mystery ever since. On September 19, 2002, Cilione was celebrating her...
theprescotttimes.com
SILENT WITNESS ALERT JUST IN NOW
HELP THE CAMP VERDE MARSHAL’S OFFICE FIND A FUGITIVE WANTED FOR CHILD MOLESTATION. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Belsazar Desena-Toledo of Camp Verde. On June 12th, of this year, Camp Verde Marshal’s Detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the area, possibly to Mexico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
20 years ago, a woman celebrating her birthday was murdered in Prescott. Authorities offering a $1k reward to find her killer
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Sept. 19, 2002, was a big day for Arleen Cilione. It was her 60th birthday, and she wanted to celebrate. Arleen headed to Donna's Hut Bar in Prescott for a night out on the town. Witnesses told Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies they saw Arleen with two men in the front of the bar located off West Goodwin. She disappeared a short time later.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted...
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
TURN YOUR HOME INTO A CRIME-FIGHTING SUPERHERO
As we move toward the holiday season with shorter days, many people are looking forward to spending the cooler temperatures with family and friends. For criminals, this is the season for vehicle burglaries and porch pirates. One of the successful ways that communities are combatting crime is through the Virtual Block Watch Program. Many homes have exterior security camera systems and many more families will be getting them in the near future. These cameras have the potential of turning your home into a crime-fighting superhero and a valuable component of our community crime-fighting team!
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Kicks off September Now with Major Drug Seizures
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted two traffic stops on the I-17 corridor outside of Cordes Lakes in the first two weeks of September, which resulted in the seizure of 24lbs of fentanyl and the arrest of three suspects. Deputies made the first traffic stop, which led to...
prescottenews.com
The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta
Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
theprescotttimes.com
Beware YCSO New Scam Alert
Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people. Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allaboutarizonanews.com
US Marshals Deputies Shoots and Kills Armed Man in Flagstaff
A man was shot and killed by Deputy U.S. Marshals on Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff. According to the reports, state and federal officials were working on an operation in a residential area near 6th Avenue and Izabel Street, north of Route 66. Deputy marshals were reportedly attempting to arrest the man when he drew a handgun. Deputies shot the man. He died at the scene. No deputy marshals or bystanders were hurt.
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
2 dead in plane crash in remote part of northwestern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.
knau.org
Coconino supervisors approve funds for Flagstaff police academy
The Coconino County Board Supervisors this week approved $130,000 in funding for a police academy in Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department and other local agencies have typically sent recruits to training facilities in Yuma, Tucson and elsewhere in the state. But travel costs and schedules...
fox10phoenix.com
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
theprescotttimes.com
PNF Construction Begins Now
Iron Springs Trailhead Construction September 19 – 23 Prescott National Forest will begin construction to improve public access to the Iron Springs Trailhead on the Bradshaw Ranger District. The trailhead will be closed to the public September 19 – 23, 2022 while construction is underway. Trail users should plan accordingly and look for alternate trail recreation opportunities. It is critical that trail users refrain from parking anywhere along roadways adjacent to the trailhead during the construction timeline to ensure their own safety and that of motorists on Iron Springs roadway.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Sept 15 thru Sept 19
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
journalaz.com
Camp Verde neighbors debate Arena del Loma rezoning
On Sept. 8, The Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission saw what was likely its largest audience to ever appear for a special session; town staff had to manage overflow by providing additional seating and a Zoom screen for attendees at the Town Council Chambers, located next door to P&Z.
Comments / 0