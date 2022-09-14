As we move toward the holiday season with shorter days, many people are looking forward to spending the cooler temperatures with family and friends. For criminals, this is the season for vehicle burglaries and porch pirates. One of the successful ways that communities are combatting crime is through the Virtual Block Watch Program. Many homes have exterior security camera systems and many more families will be getting them in the near future. These cameras have the potential of turning your home into a crime-fighting superhero and a valuable component of our community crime-fighting team!

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO