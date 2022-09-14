ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road. Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area. More details will be released as they become available. See a spelling...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans

NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson weighs in on consultant's plan for NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department's new consultant has released his recommendations for revamping the department, and the head of the department is clarifying some of the suggestions. The New York Police Department's Fausto Picardo was brought on as a consultant to help restructure the NOPD amid an officer shortage. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where

After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman wounded in road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A woman suffered a graze wound after someone in another vehicle shot at her during a road rage incident Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Metairie, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Clearview Parkway interchanges, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Smoke from Treme house fire rises above New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A shotgun home in Treme caught fire Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of North Robertson Street after 5 p.m. Neighbors tell us the house has been empty for years and regularly has homeless people...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — Slidell Police have arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with a Friday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Zakary Stewart. The two were employees at a Hyundai car dealership and were involved in an altercation at around 5:30 p.m.. Investigators say the altercation escalated quickly and Stewart was shot.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Push for more services in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
