Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
fox8live.com
Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road. Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area. More details will be released as they become available. See a spelling...
Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans
NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
WDSU
Superintendent Shaun Ferguson weighs in on consultant's plan for NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department's new consultant has released his recommendations for revamping the department, and the head of the department is clarifying some of the suggestions. The New York Police Department's Fausto Picardo was brought on as a consultant to help restructure the NOPD amid an officer shortage. The...
fox8live.com
Mom credits private security for saving son’s life after shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some New Orleans neighbors are increasingly looking to private security companies to act as a deterrent to crime, especially more minor crimes like burglaries or shoplifting. These security companies can act as a force multiplier for a depleted NOPD struggling with manpower. FOX 8 spoke with...
Slidell car dealership employee charged after reportedly shooting, killing coworker during argument
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
10 Days, 50 Recommendations: NYPD veterans look to bring big changes to New Orleans police force
Less than two weeks after veteran officers from the New York City Police Department were called in to aid the NOPD, 50 recommendations have been made to help the department get a handle on violent crime and employ more officers.
fox8live.com
French Quarter bar helps NOPD ID and catch suspect with security tech
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A French Quarter bar is employing high-tech measures to protect the neighborhood from the city’s rising crime. This week, it helped the NOPD identify and capture a suspect within an hour. “I think we bear a greater responsibility to take care of our neighborhood, so...
NOLA.com
Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where
After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
NOLA.com
Woman wounded in road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A woman suffered a graze wound after someone in another vehicle shot at her during a road rage incident Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Metairie, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Clearview Parkway interchanges, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
Smoke from Treme house fire rises above New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A shotgun home in Treme caught fire Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of North Robertson Street after 5 p.m. Neighbors tell us the house has been empty for years and regularly has homeless people...
New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
WDSU
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
WWL-TV
Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — Slidell Police have arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with a Friday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Zakary Stewart. The two were employees at a Hyundai car dealership and were involved in an altercation at around 5:30 p.m.. Investigators say the altercation escalated quickly and Stewart was shot.
wbrz.com
Three siblings dead after house fire in Jefferson Parish Friday morning
JEFFERSON PARISH - Three siblings died when their house caught on fire Friday morning. WWL-TV reported the blaze happened at the family's home on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna around 9 a.m. Yousra Ayyad, 15, asked to stay home and watch her younger siblings, 8-year-old Ali Ramzi and 2-year-old Muhammad Ramzi,...
Push for more services in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
2 killed in Treme double shooting on Dumaine Street: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a wellness check was requested by neighbors in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street.
N.O. East school off lockdown after suspicious person reported in area
" Yes, we are good. We were on lockdown shortly because of a concern about a possible weapon on campus but all is safe and no issues."
WWL
