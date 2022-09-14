ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Thursday Night Football: EP, Shea, Pilgrim, Woonsocket win

(WPRI) – The quartet of high school football games on Thursday night in the Ocean State brought plenty of fireworks. East Providence beat St. Rays at home 29-22. Shea edged Barrington at home 15-14. Woonsocket went to South County and held down South Kingstown 19-14. And Pilgrim went on the road and handled Mt. Hope […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
The Herald News

Taunton super calls Stonehill's axing of Durfee-Taunton game unwarranted

This week's Sunday Read is about the Durfee vs. Taunton High School football game that was moved, canceled, and moved again. The opportunity for the Taunton and Durfee High School football communities to enjoy an afternoon at a Division 1 college field and facility — W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, home of the Stonehill College Skyhawks — was not all that was lost when Stonehill withdrew the invitation earlier this past week.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Basketball
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
The Providence Journal

How La Salle handled Massachusetts power Catholic Memorial in football

PROVIDENCE — Interscholastic League opposition gave Catholic Memorial two of its toughest tests during an undefeated 2021 season.  La Salle and Bishop Hendricken both pushed the Knights on their way to a Division 2 Super Bowl title in Massachusetts. A host of future FBS talent had an easier time with King Philip at Gillette Stadium as the Knights rolled to their first...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy