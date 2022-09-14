Read full article on original website
League play gets underway with three days of terrific high school football matchups
No. 8 Barrington vs. Shea at Max Read Field, 6 p.m. No. 5 St. Raphael vs. No. 9 East Providence at Pierce Field, 6 p.m. No. 12 Woonsocket vs. No. 10 South Kingstown at North Kingstown, 7 p.m. Division III. Pilgrim at Mt. Hope, 6 p.m. Friday September 16. Division...
Thursday Night Football: EP, Shea, Pilgrim, Woonsocket win
(WPRI) – The quartet of high school football games on Thursday night in the Ocean State brought plenty of fireworks. East Providence beat St. Rays at home 29-22. Shea edged Barrington at home 15-14. Woonsocket went to South County and held down South Kingstown 19-14. And Pilgrim went on the road and handled Mt. Hope […]
Taunton super calls Stonehill's axing of Durfee-Taunton game unwarranted
This week's Sunday Read is about the Durfee vs. Taunton High School football game that was moved, canceled, and moved again. The opportunity for the Taunton and Durfee High School football communities to enjoy an afternoon at a Division 1 college field and facility — W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, home of the Stonehill College Skyhawks — was not all that was lost when Stonehill withdrew the invitation earlier this past week.
Pilgrim prevails in Division I girls soccer showdown against South Kingstown
WARWICK — Riley Bromage could feel a little pressure building Wednesday afternoon. Pilgrim had spurned a handful of chances against South Kingstown and might have started to wonder if another would materialize. It came in the 70th minute courtesy of Lorelai Leddy, and Bromage was in position. Her right-footed...
How La Salle handled Massachusetts power Catholic Memorial in football
PROVIDENCE — Interscholastic League opposition gave Catholic Memorial two of its toughest tests during an undefeated 2021 season. La Salle and Bishop Hendricken both pushed the Knights on their way to a Division 2 Super Bowl title in Massachusetts. A host of future FBS talent had an easier time with King Philip at Gillette Stadium as the Knights rolled to their first...
Here are Wednesday's high school game results, and Thursday's schedule
Pilgrim 4, West Warwick 3: Ryan Annunziata scored twice, and Ethan Difley and Jadan Rodas had a goal apiece in the win. Michael Strain had two goals and Dominic Carollo had the other for the Wizards. GIRLS SOCCER. Pilgrim 1, South Kingstown 0: Riley Bromage scored the game's lone goal,...
