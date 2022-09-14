ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Bernalillo County and Albuquerque team up for fentanyl education program

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has joined forces with the city of Albuquerque and the Drug Enforcement Agency to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. A free, day-long summit is scheduled for October 13 at the Albuquerque Convention Center as part of a new campaign called Keep NM Alive.

Bernalillo County Commission approves $4.4M for sobering center

Topics will include the impact of fentanyl, how it is connected to crime and where to get help. For more information on the summit, visit Bernalillo County’s website .

