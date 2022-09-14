Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSPY NEWS
Railroad crossing on Somonauk Road in Hinckley closing for repairs Monday
The railroad crossing on Somonauk Road, just south of Route 30, in Hinckley is closing Monday morning for repairs, according to the Hinckley Police Department. It's going to be closed through Wednesday. The Hinckley Police Department says that people will need to find alternate routes during the closure.
WSPY NEWS
Traffic delays expected in Oswego Saturday
The Oswego Police Department is advising drivers to be ready for some congestion and delay in downtown Oswego due to the Brew at the Bridge event happening from noon and eight Saturday. Delays are mostly expected on Route 34 and surrounding downtown streets. Anyone not attending the event might want to consider taking a different route on Saturday.
WSPY NEWS
Orchard Road and Route 30 reconstruction scheduled to be done in December
The Village of Montgomery and Kane County Division of Transportation now say the reconstruction project at the intersection of Route 30 and Orchard Road is scheduled to be completed by around December 1, weather permitting. It was originally scheduled to be done mid-October. The contractor is working overtime on Saturdays to get it done.
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council committee still researching potential city administrator position
The Plano City Council's Administrative/Health and Safety Committee is still looking into the possibility of hiring a city administrator. While the position may vary from community to community, in general city administrators handle day to day city operations and economic development. Alderman Scott Mulliner chairs the Admin and Health Committee....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville officials preparing for Lake Michigan water hearing
Officials in Yorkville are getting ready for a hearing on the city's use of Lake Michigan water. The hearing involves multiple states, agencies, and countries. It's on October 21. City Administrator Bart Olson says it's part of Yorkville's ongoing project to switch to a new water source. Your browser does...
cityofdekalb.com
Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall
Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center. The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive. This includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
KWQC
Rock Falls, Sterling host Fiesta Days Parade Saturday
ROCK FALLS/STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will host the Fiesta Days Parade Saturday. The parade route will be 1st Avenue/IL Route 40 starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and going north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Stopped for Passing School Bus, SV Man Taken in on Two Warrants
A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
Spaceship-shaped ‘Dome Home’ for sale in Lasalle County
SOMONAUK, Ill. — Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof? This unique property, affectionately called the Dome Home, is as distinctive on the inside as it is on the outside and listed at $599,000. According to the listing, the curvy nature of this Somonauk structure was designed by a […]
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Fall Festival Happening This Weekend
The Coal City Fall Festival will take place this weekend. The Coal City Village Board on Wednesday heard from Village Administrator Matt Fritz about the activities on Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz also said there will be activities taking place on Friday night. He several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board to decide whether to take legal action on abandoned home
The Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole on Thursday decided to take action on an abandoned home in the 1500 block of Collins Road, southeast of Oswego. The full county board will now need to decide whether to have the state's attorney's office begin legal proceedings to have the property declared abandoned and take ownership of it for cleanup.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Approves Purchase of $87,000 Excavator For Highway Department
The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved the purchase of a new excavator for the Highway Department. Highway Engineer Eric Gibson said they have been renting excavators. He said buying an excavator will be more efficient. He also said the cost of renting has increased. Your browser does not support...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Chief of Police, Shawn Melville Tenders his Resignation
Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has been with the Oregon Police Department for 24-years. For the past few years he has been chief. He rose to that position after then Chief Darin DeHaan became the Oregon City Administrator. All of this is coming to an end as the Chief has...
WSPY NEWS
Increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School Friday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says there will be an increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School on Friday. In a statement, the sheriff's office says that it was made aware of a suspicious person at the school on Thursday. While the person could not be located, police say the incident was investigated. There have been no allegations of criminal activity.
wcsjnews.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Major Accident in Morris
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 shortly before 7 tonight. Police officials say a motorcycle struck another vehicle. The motorcycle driver was transported to Morris Hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported. The Grundy County...
wjol.com
Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
FILE - (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales. The six stores closing in Illinois include Joliet, Carbondale, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, and Bourbonnais.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was, 38-year-old, Justin Watkins, on a Will County warrant. He...
WSPY NEWS
128th Annual Big Rock Plowing Match returns this weekend
The 128th Annual Big Rock Plowing Match starts Friday at Plowman's Park in Big Rock. Plowing Match President Terry Sorensen things kick off Friday evening at 4:30. There are other activities through Sunday including live music Saturday evening and a watermelon eating contest on Sunday. Sorensen says the actual plowing...
Comments / 0