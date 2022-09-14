A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.

SPRING VALLEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO