College Station, TX

Dyess Colonel leads flyover of planes at Texas A&M game

By Shelly Womack
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Two of Dyess’ transport planes will be used to fly over a Texas A&M football game this weekend.

Colonel John Poole will lead the flyover of Dyess’ two C-130J transport planes over Kyle Field at the Texas A&M game against the University of Miami.

Rep. Arrington, NDAA secures $22+ million for Dyess AFB
Col. Poole graduated from Texas A&M in 2000 and is a commander for the 317th Operations Group at the Dyess Air Force Base. On Saturday, September 17, he will guide two crews over the field in College Station.

The 317th Operations Group has been the most decorated C-130 unit in the Air Force for 80 years, according to the Aggie Network.

Safety City opens for 41st season, celebrating generations of road education to Big Country Students

Previous flyover leader, Lieutenant Colonel Brian Harper said the flight must be timed to the second so fans can see the aircraft’s as soon as the band finishes the National Anthem. He described how not just the flight, but every event before kickoff is precisely timed .

