Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Chicago P.D. Star Confirms Shocking Exit Is Coming In Season 10
Chicago P.D. will say goodbye to a major character in Season 10, and the star has confirmed the news in a statement.
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros
The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match. Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Slam Series as ‘Terrible’ Without This Beloved Character
It’s been almost a full year since Chicago Fire fans bid goodbye to longtime cast member Jesse Spencer. Spencer played the beloved character Captain Matt Casey for an impressive 10 seasons. The show continues to carry on, but many fans believe the isn’t the same as it was without Casey. Some have even deemed it “terrible.”
Cinema Blend
How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
Collider
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
‘Chicago PD’: How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Messes Up Voight’s Plan
What a way for Chicago PD to enter a new season, Season 10, with one of its main actors, Jesse Lee Soffer, leaving. It is going to affect so many things in the show’s storylines. One of them, of course, will be around Jay Halstead, Soffer’s character, and his marriage to Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ After 10 Seasons
Another big change in the Dick Wolf-verse: Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, is leaving NBC’s Chicago P.D. Soffer, a member of the original cast, is expected to leave the police drama sometime in the fall. Chicago P.D. first debuted in 2014. It’s about to start its 10th season next month. “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
ETOnline.com
'Chicago Fire' Season 11 Premiere 'Never Lets Up,' Producer Teases: See Dramatic First Look (Exclusive)
Chicago Fire is heating up when season 11 begins later this month!. NBC's firefighter procedural picks up right where the finale left off when a mysterious SUV pulls up to the cabin newlyweds Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) were honeymooning at, leaving their fates up in the air. Though it appears both Severide and Kidd make it out safely (whew!), the official synopsis for the premiere episode certainly doesn't ease minds, hinting that the couple had to endure hardships as they're met "by a dangerous person from their past."
ComicBook
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Boy Meets World' star Trina McGee says the showrunner asked her to 'turn down' her Blackness while filming episodes centered on her character Angela
Trina McGee also spoke with costar Will Friedle about how they moved on from a racially insensitive moment on the "Boy Meets World" set.
AdWeek
Squid Game Creator Addresses Reality Spinoff Controversy
Squid Game showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken out about Netflix’s planned reality competition based on the series. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won the Outstanding Directing award at the 74th Emmy awards Monday night, was asked by the press about his thoughts on the planned competition series. “I think that even...
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
‘Reservation Dogs’ Director Blackhorse Lowe, Stars Zahn McClarnon & Kirk Fox On Pushing The Envelope & Trippin’ Team-Up Episode
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains detains of the Reservation Dogs episode “This is Where The Plot Thickens,” which dropped today on Hulu EXCLUSIVE: “It’s all real,” Kaniehtiio Horn’s mythical Deer Lady assures Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) in the multi-genre latest episode of Reservation Dogs. Directed by Blackhorse Lowe, who co-wrote “This is Where The Plot Thickens” with series co-creator Sterlin Harjo, the eighth episode of the FX show’s second season goes deep into inner and historical space. Having dropped today on the Disney and Comcast-owned streamer, the episode almost entirely centers on Big and local drug dealer Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox), as...
‘Station 19’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Natural Disaster Like No Other When It Returns
Watch the 'Station 19' Season 6 trailer for the premiere and read our breakdown of what's to come when the drama returns to ABC this fall.
Comments / 0