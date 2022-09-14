Your guide to ArtPrize 2022 in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids welcomes more than 750 artists from around the world, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors, during ArtPrize 2022.
WHAT: The world’s largest annual art event
WHEN: Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2
WHERE: More than three-square miles of Grand Rapids
Find art, venues and “Favorite” entries using the ArtPrize 2022 interactive map
Venues
Nearly 200 venues throughout Grand Rapids welcome artists and visitors during ArtPrize 2022.
AllArtWorks [333 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW, Grand Rapids]
- Sept. 20, 7 p.m.: Discussion: “How Art has Been Seen Through the Ages – From Cave Painting to ArtPrize”
- Sept. 24, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Artist Appreciation Party
- Sept. 27, 7 p.m.: Discussion: “Buying and Selling Art”
- Sept. 29, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Celebrating a Trailblazer: Bob Thompson
- Oct. 1, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Closing and Thank You Party
- Saturdays and Sundays during ArtPrize, 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.: Weekend Artist Hub
ArtPrize HQ [80 Ottawa NW, Suite 101, Grand Rapids]
- Sept. 16, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour
- Sept. 18, 3 p.m.- 4 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour
- Sept. 23, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour
- Sept. 25, 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. and 4 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour
- Sept. 30, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour
Calder Plaza [300 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids]
- Sept. 16, 7 p.m.: Community Kick-off
[Has Heart] at Veterans Memorial Park [101 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids]
Maker’s Market [50 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids]
- Sept.16-17: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Sept. 23-24: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Sept. 30-Oct. 1: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Rosa Parks Circle [135 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids]
- Sept. 18: Pleasant Peninsula! Art and Activism Fair
Studio Park [123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids]
- Sept. 16, Sunday, Sept. 18, Thursday, Sept. 22, Wednesday, Sept. 28: FUSION [ shows start at 8:30 p.m.]
- Sept. 17: African American Art and Music Festival
- Sept. 23: Confluence Festival
- Sept. 25: Grand Rapids Film Fest
- Sept. 30: ArtPrize Closing Ceremony
Visitors can recognize their “Favorite” artists and artwork through the interactive map. The visitor-curated information will be used to award daily and weekly prize money to artists in categories including:
- Top five favorites in each district: North, South and West
- Largest increase in Favorites in one day
- Most Favorited in each category
- Artist with the most Favorites before ArtPrize starts
By Favoriting an artist, ArtPrize says visitors will directly impact the artist’s chances of winning prize money.
Prize Money and Awards
ArtPrize 2022 will award artists $250,000 in total.
Juried awards include:
- 2D Art
- 3D Art
- Time Based Art
- Installation Art
- Digital Art
Each of the above categories has a $10,000 first place award and a $2,500 runner up award.
New in 2022 is a $12,500 Artist-to-Artist award, which gives artists a voice to choose who they believe presents the best work at ArtPrize 2022.
Important Dates
- September 15: Opening day
- September 16: Community kickoff event at Calder Plaza featuring live music, food, drinks and entertainment
- September 21-23: Opening of “Grand Rapids Tech Week and Midwest House” during ArtPrize
- September 30: Closing celebration with awards at Studio Park
- October 2: Final day of ArtPrize 2022
- Fridays and Saturdays during ArtPrize: Makers Market near Rosa Parks Circle
