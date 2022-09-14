Read full article on original website
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
MMMco Debuts SuperDeluxe Location in Bend
(Photo | by Neil DaCosta) SuperDeluxe, a modern take on the American drive thru founded by Portland restaurateur and founder of MMMCo, Micah Camden, has opened in Bend. The Bend location is the fourth for the Portland based restaurant group, and is centrally located in Bend at 805 Northeast Third St. SuperDeluxe’s other locations include two restaurants in Portland — the original location at SE 50th and Powell, as well as on NW 13th in the Pearl District — and on Tualatin-Sherwood Road in Sherwood.
Wonderland Chicken Expands to Bend
Wonderland Chicken Co. has been the go-to spot for Nashville hot chicken sandwiches in Sisters since opening in 2021, and now, Bendites don't have to drive quite so far to enjoy the spicy goodness. Wonderland opened a new, second location at the Bunk + Brew hostel and food cart pod on NW Hawthorne Avenue early this month, featuring the same fried chicken and sides found at the Sisters location. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9pm. Also on the docket for Wonderland: a spicy chicken sandwich eating competition happening Sept. 24, with cash prizes for the top three finishers. More information on the contest is available at facebook.com/wonderlandchickenco.
‘Stronger Together’: Bend’s Eastside Safeway quietly, busily reopens, weeks after tragedy
Many shoppers and well-wishers were on hand to welcome the reopening of the Eastside Safeway in northeast Bend Wednesday morning with a full parking lot and long checkout lines, more than two weeks after it became the scene of a violent tragedy shook the community. The post ‘Stronger Together’: Bend’s Eastside Safeway quietly, busily reopens, weeks after tragedy appeared first on KTVZ.
Five Central Oregon Businesses Announced as Winners in Sunset Magazine’s Prestigious 2022 Sunset Travel Awards
The results of Sunset Magazine’s prestigious 2022 Sunset Travel Awards were recently announced, and five Central Oregon businesses were among the winners chosen from more than 300 entries. As part of the award designation, which appears online and in the magazine’s fall issue, the five Central Oregon businesses were recognized in the Best Outdoor Activities, Best Basecamps and Rad Ranches categories.
Redmond, Culver high school teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Friday Oregon’s 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year! All across the state this week, communities have held celebrations recognizing these 16 regional winners. Every day in Oregon classrooms, teachers offer their innovation, energy...
▶️ Bend 18-year-old is the in-demand photographer of social media influencers
He’s just 18 years old and he’s already been a professional photographer for four years. Joshua Manilla now splits his time photographing his peers in Bend and social media influencers in Los Angeles. “When I was a freshman, I got a girl asking me to do her senior...
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second
Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in
A new homeless village in southeast Bend is weeks away from opening. The on-site manager for St. Vincent's Place is moving in Saturday and the goal is to move in the first residents by mid to late October. The post St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in appeared first on KTVZ.
After nearly 3 years without a buyer, 33,000-acre Skyline Forest sales price is slashed 25% — to $95 million
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The vast, 33,000-acre Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend has been on the sales block for close to three years, at a daunting price. So the private owners announced Monday a dramatic, 25% price drop -- to "just" $95 million. The privately held tree farm...
Residents hostile to development on Crooked River Ranch
Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask
St. Charles Health System said Thursday it is now allowing unvaccinated people who get a medical or religious exception to Oregon’s vaccine mandate to provide direct care if they wear a N95 or higher filtering respirator "or other reasonable accommodation to the extent applicable." The post St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask appeared first on KTVZ.
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans
After years of planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet. The post Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans appeared first on KTVZ.
Sale of Private Residential Estate in Sisters — Highest Residential Real Estate Sale in Deschutes County in 15 Years
(Photo | Courtesy of NestBend Real Estate) RE/MAX Key Properties announces the historic sale of a luxury six-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga (NestBend Real Estate). The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics
BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
How a Bend Broker is Adapting to Declining Housing Prices
After nearly a decade of increasing housing prices, high mortgage rates are pushing home prices down — putting buyers and sellers on more even footing. For Lynnea Miller, principal broker at Bend Premier Real Estate, declining home prices were nothing to be afraid of. A licensed broker for 22...
The Cedar Creek Fire has moderated, but still causes smoke, road restrictions
Today the Lane County Sheriff’s office eased evacuation alerts in Westfir and western Oakridge to Level 1, Be Ready. Other eastern areas remain at Levels 2 and 3. The Cedar Creek fire has burned over 92,000 acres with no containment. Smoke from the fire is expected to create unhealthy...
