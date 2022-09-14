A beautiful dream has become a reality for thirty students at Morris College in Sumter, SC. That dream? A tuition free college education through The Beautiful Possibilities Scholarship. The scholarship is given by The Lou Von Family Foundation founded by Dr. James V.”Ted” Wilson, Sr. and the Wilson Family. The scholarship is the first of its kind presented to Morris College and is available for students with an expressed interest in pursuing a four-year degree at Morris College and is based on financial need.

SUMTER, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO