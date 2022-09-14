ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Midlands Tech receives $100K grant to fill HVAC worker shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — There’s a significant shortage of HVAC workers: they’re the people you call when you’re air conditioning or heating isn’t working. HVAC workers are essential to keeping heating and air conditioning running in our homes, schools, and restaurants, as well as hospitals. Now a $100,000 grant is helping Midlands Technical College to train more of them to meet the call.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Local furniture industry striving toward normalcy

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Various industries are still feeling the impacts of pandemic-related obstacles like supply chain issues and inflation. Furniture stores in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are still regaining their footing as they navigate these issues. “A lot of people are scared with the COVID and stuff coming...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
WIS-TV

New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

F.B.I. Columbia announces new HBCU mentorship program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Just four days ago, we were reminded of the tragic events of 9/11, and the role that the F.B.I. took in investigating what happened. Now, the Columbia F.B.I. field office is sponsoring a mentorship program for minorities, with hopes of finding agents of the future.
COLUMBIA, SC
communitytimessc.com

Local Foundation Covers Full Tuition Of 30 Students Attending Morris College

A beautiful dream has become a reality for thirty students at Morris College in Sumter, SC. That dream? A tuition free college education through The Beautiful Possibilities Scholarship. The scholarship is given by The Lou Von Family Foundation founded by Dr. James V.”Ted” Wilson, Sr. and the Wilson Family. The scholarship is the first of its kind presented to Morris College and is available for students with an expressed interest in pursuing a four-year degree at Morris College and is based on financial need.
SUMTER, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Columbia offering free pet adoptions

Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

A long stretch of sunshine settling into the Midlands

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- This weekend start off on the sunny side and will finish just as strong. High pressure has held control of our forecast for this weekend. That has helped keep our skies clear and sunny. Heading into the end of the weekend, it's just more of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC State sophomore to present cancer research at Charleston medical symposium

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A SC State student will have an opportunity to present her cancer research at a Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Symposium in October. Sophomore biology major Victoria Jordan, had the honor of conducting pancreatic cancer research at MUSC's Hollings Cancer Center last summer, according to a release.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Easter St from Juniper St to Armour St. Officials say Easter St from Juniper St to Armour St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Interluxe.com Announces Sept. 26 Auction of $1.8 Million, Historic 6,926 Sq. Ft. Family Compound in Sumter, SC

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe, a leader in luxury real estate auctions, announced its latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings, a historic four-structure private family English Tudor Revival style compound on 1.09 plus acres designed by Swedish architect J. Carroll Johnson, who was University of South Carolina’s first resident architect, in Sumter, South Carolina. Previously listed for $1.8 million, the bidding for 403 West Calhoun St. in Sumter’s historic district, an hour East of Columbia, will begin online only Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. (EDT), with a starting bid of $500K at Interluxe.com.
SUMTER, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Local Student receives National Honor

Dreher High School student recognized for superior academic achievement. The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Matti R Evans from Columbia, SC, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Take Your Family to the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

Have you ever been to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, SC? This year, the fair will be in town from October 12th to October 23rd, 2022. The SC State Fair is an exciting fall tradition that dates back over 150 years ago!. Each year, the fair brings in...
COLUMBIA, SC

