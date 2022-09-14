Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
RCSD bulldoze homeless camp loaded with garbage on Forest Drive, days after evacuation
COLUMBIA, SC — A trash-filled, crime-ridden homeless camp wreaking havoc in the Midlands is now gone. Richland County Deputies spent Friday clearing a homeless camp, loaded with garbage, diapers, and needles right between Forest Drive and Old Forest Drive, just below the I-77 ramp. A day before the destruction,...
wach.com
Midlands Tech receives $100K grant to fill HVAC worker shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — There’s a significant shortage of HVAC workers: they’re the people you call when you’re air conditioning or heating isn’t working. HVAC workers are essential to keeping heating and air conditioning running in our homes, schools, and restaurants, as well as hospitals. Now a $100,000 grant is helping Midlands Technical College to train more of them to meet the call.
Local furniture industry striving toward normalcy
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Various industries are still feeling the impacts of pandemic-related obstacles like supply chain issues and inflation. Furniture stores in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are still regaining their footing as they navigate these issues. “A lot of people are scared with the COVID and stuff coming...
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
wach.com
Looking for answers: Midlands mother exhausted with landlord battle, applies for transfer
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a story we first shared here on WACH FOX News, after a Midlands mother and her family battled their landlord over unlivable conditions including a roach infestation, forcing them to live in hotels. Now the landlord tells us he hopes to get justice...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WIS-TV
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
wach.com
F.B.I. Columbia announces new HBCU mentorship program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Just four days ago, we were reminded of the tragic events of 9/11, and the role that the F.B.I. took in investigating what happened. Now, the Columbia F.B.I. field office is sponsoring a mentorship program for minorities, with hopes of finding agents of the future.
communitytimessc.com
Local Foundation Covers Full Tuition Of 30 Students Attending Morris College
A beautiful dream has become a reality for thirty students at Morris College in Sumter, SC. That dream? A tuition free college education through The Beautiful Possibilities Scholarship. The scholarship is given by The Lou Von Family Foundation founded by Dr. James V.”Ted” Wilson, Sr. and the Wilson Family. The scholarship is the first of its kind presented to Morris College and is available for students with an expressed interest in pursuing a four-year degree at Morris College and is based on financial need.
thelakemurraynews.net
Columbia offering free pet adoptions
Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kool1027.com
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
wach.com
A long stretch of sunshine settling into the Midlands
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- This weekend start off on the sunny side and will finish just as strong. High pressure has held control of our forecast for this weekend. That has helped keep our skies clear and sunny. Heading into the end of the weekend, it's just more of the...
wach.com
SC State sophomore to present cancer research at Charleston medical symposium
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A SC State student will have an opportunity to present her cancer research at a Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Symposium in October. Sophomore biology major Victoria Jordan, had the honor of conducting pancreatic cancer research at MUSC's Hollings Cancer Center last summer, according to a release.
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Easter St from Juniper St to Armour St. Officials say Easter St from Juniper St to Armour St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make...
Interluxe.com Announces Sept. 26 Auction of $1.8 Million, Historic 6,926 Sq. Ft. Family Compound in Sumter, SC
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe, a leader in luxury real estate auctions, announced its latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings, a historic four-structure private family English Tudor Revival style compound on 1.09 plus acres designed by Swedish architect J. Carroll Johnson, who was University of South Carolina’s first resident architect, in Sumter, South Carolina. Previously listed for $1.8 million, the bidding for 403 West Calhoun St. in Sumter’s historic district, an hour East of Columbia, will begin online only Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. (EDT), with a starting bid of $500K at Interluxe.com.
thenewirmonews.com
Local Student receives National Honor
Dreher High School student recognized for superior academic achievement. The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Matti R Evans from Columbia, SC, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
WIS-TV
Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family to the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
Have you ever been to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, SC? This year, the fair will be in town from October 12th to October 23rd, 2022. The SC State Fair is an exciting fall tradition that dates back over 150 years ago!. Each year, the fair brings in...
Comments / 0