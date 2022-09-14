Read full article on original website
The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!
As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
Colorado Elk Hunter Loses His Sunglasses, Stumbles Across Them Days Later On The Trail Cam
Trail cameras have become a way of life for many hunters looking to scout an area for activity. They can tell the hunter when bucks and bulls return to scrapes, see how many animals are in an area, or keep an update on a specific animal they might be chasing.
This map can tell you when fall foliage is peaking in 2022
Aspen, maple and other trees are about to turn vivid shades of gold, orange and crimson — but when? It depends on a range of factors, from drought to local temperatures.
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered
When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.
Voyageurs National Park Issues Warning to Visitors About Wolf Displaying Strange Behavior
The Voyageurs Wolf Project is warning visitors to Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota to stay on the lookout for a young wolf exhibiting strange behavior. According to a post from the group’s Facebook page, the animal has been showing people-friendly behaviors when around visitors. “Heads up,” the post began....
Voyageurs National Park Archeology Crew Uncover Lost Wedding Ring, Looking for Owner
The archeology crew at Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota made an interesting discovery. They are currently looking for the owner of a recovered lost wedding ring. The wedding band was found north of Dove Island, near the Canadian border. The exact coordinates they provided are 48°35’52.0″N 93°09’48.6″W.
