Charlotte, NC

Neighbors in Cotswold community fired up over apartment complex planned for area

By Robin Kanady
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBNY2_0hvkSrMk00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in Charlotte’s Cotswold community are fired up over an apartment complex planned for the area.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council will vote on whether to rezone the land from office to mixed-use, which would clear the way for hundreds of proposed apartments to be built there, changing the landscape of Cotswold.

Tepper real estate company accuses Rock Hill, York County of ‘dragging out’ failed Panthers project bankruptcy proceedings

Jerry Rhodes gets the best of both worlds.

“Been in this location for 28 years,” Rhodes said.

His barber shop, Amity Stylists, is in the center of Cotswold.

But it’s not buzzing with as much activity and traffic tie-ups.

“It’s like Russian roulette trying to get past the Chick-fil-A line,” said Parker Lawson, Rhodes’ customer.

The barber shop is one block back from busy Randolph Road.

“I like Cotswold. I wouldn’t want to be in the area next door, as crowded as it is, and people getting in and out,” said Rhodes.

He likes being tucked away.

“It’s nice to have parking and be able to get people in and out and not have all the hustle and bustle,” said Rhodes.

But the quaint community could get much busier if a developer gets the piece of land across Colwick Road rezoned to build 260 apartments.

Neighbors against the rezoning started the website “Save Cotswold” in opposition.

They say the proposed apartment building will be too tall, a little higher than the nearby Sonic Automotive complex, which stands at around 80 feet.

They’re worried about traffic and the impact on parking at nearby small businesses.

“If this is a business area, it should stay a business area and not an apartment area because it will uproot a lot of things going on already, and it will add to a lot of congestion in the area,” said Nicole Carter, who lives nearby.

The land and vacant building where the apartments would be built are currently a buffer to a neighborhood on Chiswick Road.

“The customers in this neighborhood are pretty much against it,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes says he falls right in the middle.

“There is a bright spot that we might get more business out of it,” said Rhodes.

He wants to make sure his customers have a place to park and he has a place to keep doing business.

“Been here a long time but still plan to be here more years,” said Rhodes.

Neighbors say they’re also concerned because the developer plans to take down around 60 trees, and there isn’t any street-level retail in the plans for this area.

There has already been a public and zoning committee hearing on the proposal.

However, there’s still time to email or call your Charlotte City Council members before Monday’s scheduled vote on the plan if you want to voice your opinion.

