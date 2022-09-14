ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Optimism aside after two competitive FBS losses, Idaho football still has plenty to work on

By Trevan Pixley Lewiston Tribune
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach

PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., slot receiver Robert Ferrel return from injuries; safety Jordan Lee, linebacker Travion Brown out versus Colorado State

PULLMAN – Washington State standout cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. and slot receiver Robert Ferrel will return from injuries for the Cougs' game Saturday against Colorado State. WSU will be playing without two starting defenders in strong safety Jordan Lee and middle linebacker Travion Brown, both of whom sustained injuries during the Cougars' physically demanding win over the Badgers last weekend.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Football
Local
Idaho Football
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
Local
Idaho College Sports
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Sports
Moscow, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Lewiston, ID
KHQ Right Now

Vandals steamroll the Bulldogs on home turf, 42-14

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14. The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
MOSCOW, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Fbs#Washington State
KHQ Right Now

Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU

Over four quarters Saturday evening, Washington has a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic – to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we witnessed last year.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Colorado State

PULLMAN – The Washington State Cougars have momentum at their backs coming off their big road win over a ranked Wisconsin team. The Colorado State Rams are hoping to spoil the fun. Can CSU catch the Cougars napping one week after their emotional, physically demanding victory in Madison? Could...
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Keegan Tee scores late to lift Lewis and Clark girls soccer over Cheney

Roundup of Friday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 2: Keegan Tee scored the go-ahead goal, her second goal of the game, in the 77th minute and the Tigers (5-0) edged the Blackhawks (2-3) in a nonleague game. Alex Miller had a goal for Cheney.
CHENEY, WA
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
marinelink.com

Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System

It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
LEWISTON, ID
NBC News

Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’

In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

BREAKING: Man with knife identified

After Monday’s incident, “Knife guy” has been identified. After allegedly threatening students with a knife on Paradise Path Monday evening, Moscow Police have identified the man involved. The man has been cooperating with police with charges yet to be filed, according to an email sent by Jake...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy