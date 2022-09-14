Optimism aside after two competitive FBS losses, Idaho football still has plenty to work on

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach
PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
KHQ Right Now
'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., slot receiver Robert Ferrel return from injuries; safety Jordan Lee, linebacker Travion Brown out versus Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State standout cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. and slot receiver Robert Ferrel will return from injuries for the Cougs' game Saturday against Colorado State. WSU will be playing without two starting defenders in strong safety Jordan Lee and middle linebacker Travion Brown, both of whom sustained injuries during the Cougars' physically demanding win over the Badgers last weekend.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane's Kannon Katzer gets first college carry, scores TD in memorable Washington State debut
PULLMAN – The football secured by his right hand, Kannon Katzer cruised into the end zone and took two steps before raising his left arm and pointing a single index finger toward the sky. If Katzer had to guess, the woman looking down would've been in tears, bubbling with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Colorado State
Washington State could use a smooth win after two nail-biting victories to start its season. The Cougars are looking to avoid a trap game and tune up their offense when they close their nonconference schedule hosting a rebuilding Colorado State team at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field. The Cougars...
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: First-year Cougars Daiyan Henley, Cameron Ward impress as WSU rolls Colorado State 38-7
PULLMAN – So much for a hangover. Washington State scored three touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a dominant 38-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, a week removed from an upset win over then-No. 19 Wisconsin. The offense flashed early and stagnated in the second half....
KHQ Right Now
"It's like looking in the mirror": Washington State, Colorado State share strategies, coaching connections
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert acknowledged the oddly familiar nature of his team’s nonconference schedule. “Crazy scenarios all the way,” he said Monday of WSU’s first three games of the season. In Week 1, the Cougars played host to their neighbors from Idaho. Dickert...
KHQ Right Now
Vandals steamroll the Bulldogs on home turf, 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14. The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Things to watch: UW Huskies must protect Michael Penix Jr. to have success against Michigan State
What: No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0) UW key players: QB Michael Penix Jr.: 69.7% completions, 682 passing yards, six pass TD, 1 INT. WR Jalen McMillan: 9 catches, 214 yards, 23.8 yards per reception, 3 TD. LB Alphonzo Tuputala: 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack. Edge Bralen Trice: 8 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks.
KHQ Right Now
Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU
Over four quarters Saturday evening, Washington has a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic – to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we witnessed last year.
KHQ Right Now
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Colorado State
PULLMAN – The Washington State Cougars have momentum at their backs coming off their big road win over a ranked Wisconsin team. The Colorado State Rams are hoping to spoil the fun. Can CSU catch the Cougars napping one week after their emotional, physically demanding victory in Madison? Could...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Pullman football's offense finds groove, defense shuts out North Central
The Pullman offense might have taken a bit to get started, but once it did there was no stopping it. Caleb Northcroft completed 13 of 17 passes for 140 yards with three touchdown passes and the Greyhounds shut out North Central 37-0 in a Greater Spokane League 2A game at Union Stadium on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Washington State men's basketball announces upcoming Pac-12 Conference schedule
Washington State men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 Pac-12 Conference schedule Thursday, opening play in early December before the conclusion of its nonconference slate. The Cougars play at Oregon on Dec. 1 – the sixth game of the season – before returning to Pullman on Dec. 4 to host Utah.
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Keegan Tee scores late to lift Lewis and Clark girls soccer over Cheney
Roundup of Friday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 2: Keegan Tee scored the go-ahead goal, her second goal of the game, in the 77th minute and the Tigers (5-0) edged the Blackhawks (2-3) in a nonleague game. Alex Miller had a goal for Cheney.
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife identified
After Monday’s incident, “Knife guy” has been identified. After allegedly threatening students with a knife on Paradise Path Monday evening, Moscow Police have identified the man involved. The man has been cooperating with police with charges yet to be filed, according to an email sent by Jake...
Comments / 0