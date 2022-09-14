ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC to offset 25% of electricity use with solar from LADWP farm

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWYA3_0hvkRqRo00

The Los Angeles City Council signed off on a 20-year agreement between USC and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Wednesday that would allow the university to offset a quarter of its electricity usage with solar-generated power.

USC will be able to use electricity from an LADWP solar farm in Mojave, which will supply nearly 30% of its energy production to USC. The contract allows the university of offset up to 25 megawatts of electricity per day, which is the equivalent of taking more than 5,400 gasoline-fueled cars off the road, officials said.

USC has set a goal of reaching carbon-neutral status by 2025.

“This agreement between USC and LADWP is an exciting and significant step toward achieving that through increased access to solar energy,” USC President Carol Folt said. “This is a meaningful example of how, working together, USC and the city can set the pace and do our part to fight climate change.”

The university will begin offsetting electricity immediately, with all USC-operated buildings on the main downtown campus and most buildings on the Health Sciences Campus in Boyle Heights participating.

USC will also contribute $180,000 per year to the LADWP’s Clean Energy Adder program, which supports renewable energy for residents in multifamily units.

“This new agreement marks a major milestone toward reducing our environmental impact and realizing our goal of achieving climate neutrality,” said Mick Dalrymple, USC’s chief sustainability officer. “By taking this step, we hope to set an example for other L.A. institutions to seek out aggressive solutions to the climate crisis.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA County teachers to be honored at USC football game

Teachers from six districts in Los Angeles County and two parochial schools will be honored during Saturday evening’s USC football game against Fresno State in connection with January’s national championship game at SoFi Stadium. The College Football Playoff Foundation, the Los Angeles College Football Playoff National Championship Host...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month

LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Mojave, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Ladwp Farm#Ladwp Solar Farm#Clean Energy Adder
HeySoCal

Average LA County gasoline price rises for 13th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday for the 13th consecutive day increasing a half cent to $5.423. The average price has increased 17.7 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.1 cents more than one week ago, 2.9 cents more than one month ago, and $1.022 cents higher than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Tentative rail labor deal reached, averting looming strike

President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative rail labor agreement has been reached averting a potential strike that would have affected train commuters and supply chains throughout San Diego. Amtrak was bracing for potential large-scale disruptions in service because of the looming nationwide rail strike that was set to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
PLANetizen

A Transit Ridership Role Reversal in California

By reputation and ridership, the San Francisco Bay Area has long been considered the much more transit-oriented urban region in California when compared to Los Angeles. But pandemic trends have changed that balance of power, according to a paywalled article by Eliyahu Kamisher for the Mercury News. “[O]ver the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
culvercityobserver.com

Rain Barrel Giveaway Events Announced

West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) announced today that it will host five drive-through rain barrel pick-up events at locations throughout the service area to give away a total of 1500 barrels. The event series will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and conclude on Saturday, November 19. Eligible program participants must register at http://www.westbasin.org/rain-barrels to reserve up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels valued at approximately $80 each.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA to reserve spaces for parking, charging electric vehicles

Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy