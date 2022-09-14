ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students

United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Helping parents through 'Parents as Teachers' program

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Helping parents in the Midlands is the goal of the "Teachers as Parents" program which aims at making sure children are ready for school. According to Calhoun County First Steps, the only childcare option available is the Head Start program. Because enrollment is limited, parents are often left to prepare their child for school themselves. Virginia Newman says that's when the "Parents as Teachers" program can help.
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
Two Richland County deputies receive servant leader awards

Eight recipients from five agencies honored by church on Servant Leader Sunday. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Investigator Molly Nations and RCSD Corporal Keegan Gilbert both received SERVANT LEADERSHIP AWARDs from Columbia’s Eastminster Presbyterian Church following a special awards luncheon, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
