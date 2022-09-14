Read full article on original website
"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football. Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students
United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Helping parents through 'Parents as Teachers' program
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Helping parents in the Midlands is the goal of the "Teachers as Parents" program which aims at making sure children are ready for school. According to Calhoun County First Steps, the only childcare option available is the Head Start program. Because enrollment is limited, parents are often left to prepare their child for school themselves. Virginia Newman says that's when the "Parents as Teachers" program can help.
Orangeburg County School District fills 146 teacher vacancies, recruitment continues
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District has made progress in filling teacher vacancies. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the district had 162 vacancies, it has filled 146. Out of the 146 positions filled, fourteen were filled by retired educators. “I wanna say thank...
Richland County school moves to virtual learning on Friday due to smokey smell
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia-area school was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire. And while damage was minimal, the smell of smoke means Friday classes will be virtual. Columbia-Richland County Fire crews were called to Meadowfield Elementary School at 525 Galway Lane in the morning hours...
'They don't have anywhere to go:' Nonprofit Women on a Mission provides free after school program
PROSPERITY, S.C. — When school lets out in Prosperity, McKeva Kinard-Shelton and Angela Baxter welcome students in. "They don't have anywhere to go," said Baxter. "We have public parks, but it's just a park. Our rec department is really just for certain sports. We don't have anything where the kids can gather together and have fun."
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
'Wrongly terminated:' Ex-Richland County jail director fighting his firing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Richland County jail who was fired last week is challenging his dismissal from the agency he led for just two months. Tyrell Cato's attorney, Beth Bowen, said Friday Cato would be filing a formal grievance with the county about his termination that came down on September 9.
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
How Midlands colleges are trying to help curb teacher shortages
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Teacher shortages around the country are no secret. In the Midlands, it is no different. As many schools struggle to fill classrooms with qualified individuals, the US Department of Education is trying to help with money. On Monday, the department announced it would be giving nearly...
'No reason to believe' fired Richland jail director wasn't in good standing, county administrator says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said he'll search for a new director for the county's jail but the process won't be rushed along. And he also said the county had no reason to believe there were issues with hiring the jail director who was dismissed. Brown...
Lexington residents rally around 3-year-old needing heart transplant. Here's how you can help
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington community is rallying around a family in need, the Fossells. They have a 3-year-old son in need of a heart transplant. His name is Luke. He's been battling heart problems since he was just a baby and now he's waiting for a transplant in Charleston, which could take anywhere between six and 12 months.
Parents concerned about students sitting on the floors of buses in Richland 2
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several weeks into the new school year, some districts are still facing staffing issues from the classroom to school buses. Some families in Richland School District Two reached out to to talk about what they say is the lack of available seating on school buses and claims of students sitting on bus floors.
2 juveniles in custody after incident at Philip Simmons High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles are in custody Friday after an investigation into suspicious activity outside Philip Simmons High School. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the school around 2:46 p.m. regarding a possible weapon on the school campus. One of the students was detained while another fled […]
"There is a complete and utter lack of responsibility": Midlands schools beef up security
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — The fight to keep students safe in the Midlands continues. So far this year, at least three guns have been seized at Midlands schools, there have been threats, and there have been fights. Earlier in September Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis called...
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
Two Richland County deputies receive servant leader awards
Eight recipients from five agencies honored by church on Servant Leader Sunday. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Investigator Molly Nations and RCSD Corporal Keegan Gilbert both received SERVANT LEADERSHIP AWARDs from Columbia’s Eastminster Presbyterian Church following a special awards luncheon, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
