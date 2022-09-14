Read full article on original website
Petal High School awarded 2022 National Blue Ribbon
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High school earned national recognition for its academic excellence this week, being the only high school in Mississippi to earn the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in two performance categories, student test scores and graduation rates. Petal High...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt schools struggle to find upper level teachers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is back in session, but some districts still search for teachers to fill the classrooms. Many districts across the Pine Belt have difficulty finding teachers to teach higher-level courses, including chemistry and geometry. “We are facing in this county a shortage of teachers in...
WDAM-TV
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -While the boil water notice in Jackson has been lifted, some residents are still depending on bottled water. To help those still in need, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. “So all 240 cases of this...
WDAM-TV
Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School is joining in the effort to bring clean water to Jackson schools. Wayne County Principal Bubba Hathorn said his students are the ones leading the drive. “Some of our organizations on campus wanted to do a water drive for Jackson Public...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves helps Jones Capital break ground in Hattiesburg's midtown
The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers. Gov. Reeves commented on what the state plans to do about this alleged scheme to defraud the government and take away money from those who need it most. Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and...
WDAM-TV
Open call for artists to create new mural on USM campus
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all artists! The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for a muralist. HAPA has an open call for artists with professional experience in public art or painting. Artists with connections to the University of Southern Mississippi, such as students or alumni, will have priority.
WDAM-TV
USM art students celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘A Diamond Affair’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Partners for the Arts, a non-profit that supports art programming at the University of Southern Mississippi, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a grand, royal gala. “A Diamond Affair” waltzes into The Venue in downtown Hattiesburg on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15. The night’s...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Arts League awarded mini-grants to area high schools
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Laurel Arts League provided financial support to several area high school art departments. The “Green Apron” ladies presented annual mini-grant checks to teachers and principals at Northeast Jones, South Jones, West Jones and Laurel high schools, and Laurel Christian School. These...
WDAM-TV
Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and Gold Day’ with Golden Eagles
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football players met one-on-one with some of their youngest and most devoted fans on Friday, Sept. 16. Golden Eagle football players, cheerleaders, dance team members and Seymour visited with students at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dubard School for Language Disorders. It was...
WDAM-TV
Petal’s Public Works Department begins privatization
Petal's Public Works Department begins privatization
WDAM-TV
Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents
Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents
WDAM-TV
WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine to host Rural Health Summit
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is preparing to host a Rural Health Summit for the College of Osteopathic Medicine. The summit begins on Friday, Sept. 16, with a dinner for residency program participants, medical association board members and statewide elected officials. Carey will also show an award-winning...
WDAM-TV
Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. Joshua Adams, an Oak Grove High School Junior and boy scout, decided to give back to his old stomping grounds by rebuilding the seating area for his Eagle Scout project.
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
WDAM-TV
Mudd Buggs LLC. gives back to Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a month, the restaurant, Mudd Bugs LLC., uses its business to benefit others within the community. Chaz Crane, a part-owner of the restaurant, said they’d be crazy not to give back. “The business we’re in is seasonal,” he said. “It starts in January and...
Groundbreaking for Jones Company held in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is getting an economic boost with the groundbreaking for the new headquarters of the Jones Company. The construction of a nearly 100,000-square foot corporate headquarters facility in the Pine Belt will open and bring hundreds of jobs that pay up to $80,000. Governor Tate Reeves attended the groundbreaking ceremony on […]
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
