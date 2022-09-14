ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
UFC
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Robertson
Person
Mariya Agapova
mmanews.com

Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year

Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw

Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Combat#Ufc Vegas 60#Just Scrap Radio#Canadian#Att
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul

UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
UFC
PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism

Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew

The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

WWE Character Removed from Internal Roster

If you saw Ezekiel’s segment from the “hospital room” a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, you might have guessed that it was done to write off the character so that Elias could be brought back. As it turns out, this is exactly what they are doing...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy