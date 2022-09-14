Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
mmanews.com
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
Gennady Golovkin’s coach notifies Vegas ‘robbery division’ to ‘prevent a third theft by the judges’ in Canelo trilogy
GENNADY GOLOVKIN'S coach has "notified the Las Vegas Police Department’s robbery division" to "prevent a third theft by the judges". The tongue-in-cheek remark, made by Johnathon Banks, comes ahead of GGG's trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez over the weekend. Canelo was deemed fortunate to walk away with a draw...
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul
UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism
Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew
The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd misses weight once again
UFC Vegas 60 kicked off with fighter weigh-ins, and Aspen Ladd missed weight once again. UFC Vegas 60 takes place tomorrow, Saturday September 17th, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event is Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) vs Song Yadong (19-6 MMA) in the bantamweight main event. Sandhagen,...
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
Georges St-Pierre Calls Khamzat Chimaev Weight Miss ‘A Big Direspect’
Following the controversy surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and his massive weight miss at UFC 279, everyone including UFC President Dana White is questioning if a return to the welterweight division is a good idea for the Chechnyan monster. Scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event, ‘Borz’ stepped...
PWMania
WWE Character Removed from Internal Roster
If you saw Ezekiel’s segment from the “hospital room” a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, you might have guessed that it was done to write off the character so that Elias could be brought back. As it turns out, this is exactly what they are doing...
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape: How the two welterweight fighters compare ahead of November bout
ERROL SPENCE JR and Terence Crawford have moved a step closer to confirming their undisputed super-fight. The pair of welterweight rivals have circled each other ever since Crawford jumped to the 147lb division in 2018 and won the WBO belt. Promotional and TV network alliances kept the unbeaten Americans apart,...
bjpenndotcom
