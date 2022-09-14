Read full article on original website
Related
Passenger refuses to give kid the window seat during a flight – but people are divided
A MAN has divided opinion after he refused to swap seats with a kid during a flight so they could have the window seat. The passenger was travelling from San Francisco to New York, and said he had built up enough air miles to upgrade to a first class seat.
Former flight attendant reveals the five things she’d never do on a plane
A former flight attendant has revealed a list of five things that she would never do on a plane.On TikTok, Kat Kamalani frequently shares travelling tips. In a recent video, she shared a range of things that she would ultimately avoid doing anytime she’s on a flight. For example, she said that she would “never get on an airplane without bringing snacks” since “you never know what could happen”.Her second rule is that she “would never drink the hot water” on a plane, which ultimately eliminates coffee and tea as beverage options. She also noted that she posted a...
I refused to give up my plane seat to a mum who wanted to sit with her kids – everybody is saying the same thing
A MAN told how he refused to move so a family could sit together on a flight - and everybody is saying the same thing. Taking to Reddit to share the flight fiasco, a man said he was "berated" for remaining in his seat on a long-haul flight. Questioning whether...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a flight attendant – there is a simple thing you can do which means we’ll give you freebies
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how passengers can get freebies and better treatment on board planes. The cabin crew member from Air Canada explained that by giving a little yourself, you can sometimes get things in return. By offering small gifts to the staff working on your flight, you might...
Blind Date goes to New York: ‘We hugged twice, which is basically a kiss’
An interesting date, great conversation and a delicious meal. My first question was, “Have you ever been on a blind date?” To which he responded, “Well, actually I was on a recent season of The Bachelor.” I totally fell for it before he started laughing, admitted it was a joke, and I knew then the night would be just fine.
Carpool Parent Not Taking Kid to School Praised: 'Not My Responsibility'
The mom of the kid left behind was furious and told the carpooling parent they should have "waited until he was ready."
A Dad Is Fuming Over Having to Care for His Sick Child at Night & Reddit Is Actually On His Side
A couple is clashing over nighttime parenting duties and Reddit has chosen sides. The mom took to the “AITA” forum to share their story, beginning with the background that both parents work full-time — but with slightly different schedules. She tends to work weekends, with one day off during the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
32 Internet Jokes From This Month So Far That Made Me Laugh Way Harder Than They Should Have
"Reservations are so embarrassing, Like 'Hi, I’m here for my spaghetti appointment.'"
Blind date: ‘The friend-zoning at the end was awkward’
David, 28, TV researcher, meets Emma, 30, copywriter
My Shameless Seatmate Watches A Movie On Her Phone…Without Headphones
I still cannot figure out in what world someone thinks that it is perfectly okay to disturb others on an airplane by failing to use headphones when watching a movie or listening to music on their phones. But two recent incidents on two airlines on two continents confirm that this remains a serious problem.
Comments / 0