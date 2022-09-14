Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after threatening to burn down camping trailer with two people inside in Ault
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who threatened to burn down a camping trailer in Ault on Friday night was arrested after a six-hour standoff with law enforcement. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Marshall Wayne Johnson of Ault was arrested after police received a 911 that he was outside a camper trailer with gasoline.
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff, closes Highway 14
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police
Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
Man arrested after threatening to burn down occupied camper
One man was arrested in Ault after an hours long standoff with Weld County Sheriff's Deputies. Weld County SWAT was activated after police received calls that Ault resident Marshall Wayne Johnson, 40, threatened to burn down a camping trailer while it was still occupied. Police were sent to the 21000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Searching for Beloved Show Goats Stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for beloved show goats stolen from a rural property near Severance. In a Facebook post, WCSO revealed that police learned of the incident on Thursday (Sept. 15), when someone reported a theft in the 8700 block of Weld County Road 80.5. After...
Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police
James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
Weld County Authorities Looking For Stolen Show Goats
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole three Boer show goats from a rural property near Severance earlier this week. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to the 8700 block...
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to South Ironton Street between East Tennessee Avenue and East Kentucky Avenue at 12:43 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. APD said they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Train hits police car, seriously injuries detained woman
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident where a woman suffered serious injuries while in police custody after a train hit the patrol car she was detained in.
Suspect in custody after investigation into a possible meth lab
Denver police say one person is in custody after investigators and HAZMAT units responded to an apartment in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Streets were blocked off around the 5300 block of East Asbury Ave, and people were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.Jackie Johnson and her daughter were separated for several hours due to the police activity. They have lived in the apartment building for five years and were not surprised by the police response. "I live in this building, and I know that there's a lot of in and out all times of the day. It's been pretty crazy. We had to call the fire department . And I'm glad somebody finally did something about this and we won't have to live around this any more because it's crazy when you can't feel safe in your own home," Johnson told CBS4. Residents may be out of their homes due to the toxicity of the chemicals used to make meth.
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update
Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highway 7 in Thornton closed due to crash, cyclist hospitalized
A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has resulted in the extended closure if Highway 7 at Colorado Boulevard.
KKTV
3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning. According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
2 Parker men killed in 4-vehicle crash
Two men died after a crash involving four vehicles in an area of unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday evening.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
Possible drunk driver causes crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Friday morning.
Teen driver facing several charges in rollover crash
A 16-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after the SUV he was driving rolled over injuring four passengers, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.
K99
Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0