Weld County, CO

CBS Denver

Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police

Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
CBS Denver

Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police

James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Authorities Looking For Stolen Show Goats

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole three Boer show goats from a rural property near Severance earlier this week. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to the 8700 block...
9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to South Ironton Street between East Tennessee Avenue and East Kentucky Avenue at 12:43 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. APD said they...
CBS Denver

Suspect in custody after investigation into a possible meth lab

Denver police say one person is in custody after investigators and HAZMAT units responded to an apartment in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Streets were blocked off around the 5300 block of East Asbury Ave, and people were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.Jackie Johnson and her daughter were separated for several hours due to the police activity. They have lived in the apartment building for five years and were not surprised by the police response. "I live in this building, and I know that there's a lot of in and out all times of the day. It's been pretty crazy. We had to call the fire department . And I'm glad somebody finally did something about this and we won't have to live around this any more because it's crazy when you can't feel safe in your own home," Johnson told CBS4. Residents may be out of their homes due to the toxicity of the chemicals used to make meth.
northfortynews

Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update

Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
KKTV

3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning. According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.
