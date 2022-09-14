ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE
The US Sun

Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul

UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
UFC
The Independent

Billy Joe Saunders warns Tyson Fury of ‘wrong move’ in Anthony Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has been warned that he must “use his brain” and avoid attempting to “destroy” Anthony Joshua in a potential clash between the British heavyweights.Joshua’s management announced this week that they had agreed to “all terms” on an encounter between the pair in December.Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, had been expected to next take on Oleksandr Usyk after the Ukrainian’s second victory over Joshua last month, but Usyk has indicated he does not expect to compete again in 2022. That has opened the door for a long-rumoured encounter between Fury and former unified heavyweight champion Joshua.Former two-weight world...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Man Receives Multiple Life Sentences For Murder Of MMA Fighter

A final verdict has been issued in a case concerning the murder of an MMA fighter in Florida several years ago. 25-year-old Aaron Rajman, a Boca Raton-based MMA fighter, was killed on July 3rd, 2017. According to West Palm Beach News, Rajman’s house was broken into by four individuals and the MMA fighter was shot and killed during the ensuing struggle.
BOCA RATON, FL
PWMania

Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral

Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year

Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
WWE
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw

Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
WWE
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen still feels deep kinship to Anderson Silva: ‘When his career dies, mine dies’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Flashback to 2010 and the suggestion that Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva could one day be friendly would’ve felt like an impossibility. That’s because the two were at each other’s throats. Their middleweight rivalry was one of the most intense of the era, a two-fight series won by Silva at UFC 117 and UFC 148 that transcended the sport and elevated both men to new heights of superstardom.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism

Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
UFC
mmanews.com

Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
UFC
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

