Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we finish the weekend, we will continue to have warm temperatures and low rain chances. As an upper-level high pressure system begins to develop to the west, that will allow temperatures to reach 90 degrees once again for many parts of the area Sunday. There could be enough moisture still in place tomorrow for a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon, mainly forming off the sea breeze along and south of I-10. Anything that forms should move out quickly though, and outdoor plans still look like they can be held. You can track anything that pops up with the First Alert Weather App. With winds turning southeasterly later in the day, that will bring in higher dew points from the Gulf, making it feel muggier outside.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO