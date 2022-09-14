Read full article on original website
Fishing company searching for lost net full of fish
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A fishing company has released a statement after an abandoned net full of dead fish was seen floating in the waters off of Holly Beach. Ocean Harvesters officials said the boat harvesting menhaden on behalf of Omega Protein lost the net on Thursday, Sept. 8, when it caught more fish than the net could handle.
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
Teacher Shortage
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
Second Harvest mobile market returns Sept. 17
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a ground breaking album. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings...
Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a groundbreaking new album
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a soundtrack to remember, because what says “Louisiana” more than the Golden Band from Tiger Land?. A three-time Grammy-nominated artist and a Louisiana collegiate band “mix it up,” with a new album that’s a taste of creole and rock, unique to Lake Charles’s own Sean Ardoin.
Calcasieu Parish launches citizen survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury launched a citizen survey requesting feedback from people in the community. It aims to identify issues that need to be resolved in the parish. “We would imagine that this year the hurricane recovery is still one of those priorities that...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Couple Isolated Sunday Storms, Hot and Dry Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we finish the weekend, we will continue to have warm temperatures and low rain chances. As an upper-level high pressure system begins to develop to the west, that will allow temperatures to reach 90 degrees once again for many parts of the area Sunday. There could be enough moisture still in place tomorrow for a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon, mainly forming off the sea breeze along and south of I-10. Anything that forms should move out quickly though, and outdoor plans still look like they can be held. You can track anything that pops up with the First Alert Weather App. With winds turning southeasterly later in the day, that will bring in higher dew points from the Gulf, making it feel muggier outside.
Eight Days of Hope returns to SWLA to repair homes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight Days of Hope is an organization dedicated to helping communities rebuild from the ground up, and they’re coming to Lake Charles for the fourth time. Their mission this time around is to help the families that are in dire need of home repairs....
LCPD SWAT team conducts training simulation on Enterprise Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Area residents probably heard a few explosions if they were near Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles Thursday afternoon. The Lake Charles Police Department warned residents that it was only a tactical drill, as the SWAT Team was participating in a training simulation. The simulation...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead, Warmer Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a comfortable week weather wise, a warm pattern is getting ready to take place. For our weekend, we will start off with high temperatures around 90 each day. The wind will have more of a southerly direction than earlier this week, meaning that will allow heat indices to return into the mid 90′s, with our low temperatures returning to normal as well in the low 70′s. As for rain, we have somewhat better but still limited moisture in place. As a result, a couple isolated storms are possible, but we are expecting to stay mainly dry this weekend. So if you have outdoor plans such as a boat ride or dinner plans, both days this weekend look good for them.
Citywide boil advisory issued for DeRidder
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder placed all customers under a boil advisory Friday afternoon. Crews are working to repair a water main break, city officials said.
TDL WEEK 3: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets travel to the Leesville Wampus Cats tonight in KPLC’s Game of the Week. Both teams are undefeated, having won their first two games. Tonight’s schedule also features a pair of District 3-5A games: Sulphur at Lafayette and Barbe at Sam...
Retired teachers returning to the classroom amid shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide teacher shortage is affecting schools everywhere, including Louisiana. A study by the national education association found that 55 percent of educators plan to leave the profession earlier than planned. In some cases, retired teachers are coming back into the classroom to fill that...
DeQuincy inmate escapes custody
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped a facility in DeQuincy on Friday. Dustin Causey was wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat when he walked away, BPSO said. He is not believed to be a threat...
Bishop, priests answer questions about rebuilding Cameron churches
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - People in Cameron again lost their churches in Hurricane Laura, just like after Hurricane Rita in 2005. But this time, not all will be built back, which upsets some residents. “Grand Chenier and Cameron have nothing as far as a place for people to go...
Man indicted for rape of 6-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of raping a 6-year-old was indicted Thursday in state district court. Josue Manuel Soto-Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age. The indictment says that the incident happened in early...
‘He was my baby’: Ryan Heflin’s family mourns after remains found
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Remains found on a hunting lease have been identified as a man missing since January of this year. Ryan Heflin, 32, was reported missing by his family in January 2022. Now, they are thankful to have closure. “He was my baby,” Ryan’s mother, Gayla Heflin,...
TDL: Week Three Game of the Week - Iowa Yellow Jackets Preview
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets had an impressive 2021 season as they finished with a record of 10-2, and in 2022, they’ve picked up right where they left off as they are 2-0 heading into their week three matchup against Leesville. And the Yellow Jackets haven’t just scraped by to a 2-0 record, they’ve dominated Iota and Rayne, winning the two games by a combined score of 70-8.
