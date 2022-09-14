ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suspect sought after shootout near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiB34_0hvkQKbh00

Police are searching for a person after a shooting Wednesday near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Just before 2 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a woman who had been shot.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned the woman victim was driving a vehicle involved in a traffic dispute with another driver.

That second driver, a 21-year-old man, was later found with a gunshot wound near 36th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The investigation revealed the 21-year-old driver was involved in a shootout with a male passenger in the woman victim's vehicle, police said.

Police are still searching for that male passenger.

The woman driver and 21-year-old driver were treated for their injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

The 21-year-old driver has been arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on several charges including aggravated assault.

Comments / 2

Checo CHECo
2d ago

Another benefaction of an outstanding Arizonans exercising there 2nd Amendment constitutional rights too” bear arms “..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Human smuggling suspect caught in Phoenix after chase had her 2 young kids in car

PHOENIX – A human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Eloy to Phoenix early Friday while her two young children were in the vehicle, authorities said. The incident started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 at mile marker 204 near Toltec Road when deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
ABC 15 News

Woman shot during apparent home invasion in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent home invasion that led to a shooting early Thursday morning in the West Valley. The incident occurred before 4 a.m. at a home near Camelback and El Mirage roads in Litchfield Park. A woman was reportedly injured...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home

State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Both candidates began...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy