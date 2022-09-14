Suspect sought after shootout near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road

Police are searching for a person after a shooting Wednesday near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Just before 2 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a woman who had been shot.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned the woman victim was driving a vehicle involved in a traffic dispute with another driver.

That second driver, a 21-year-old man, was later found with a gunshot wound near 36th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The investigation revealed the 21-year-old driver was involved in a shootout with a male passenger in the woman victim's vehicle, police said.

Police are still searching for that male passenger.

The woman driver and 21-year-old driver were treated for their injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

The 21-year-old driver has been arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on several charges including aggravated assault.