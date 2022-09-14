Canva

Countries South Carolina exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that South Carolina exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with South Carolina.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

#30. Poland

- Exports: $117.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($31.4 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($22.0 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($13.0 million)



- Total trade: $589.1 million ($354.6 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $471.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($132.0 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($94.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($89.7 million)

#29. Switzerland

- Exports: $123.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Organic Chemicals ($72.9 million)

--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($18.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.0 million)



- Total trade: $602.9 million ($355.2 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $479.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Pharmaceutical Products ($166.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($106.2 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($72.9 million)

#28. Hong Kong

- Exports: $127.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($22.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($15.2 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($14.1 million)



- Total trade: $133.7 million ($121.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $6.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($873,817)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($871,348)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($551,303)

#27. Saudi Arabia

- Exports: $131.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($57.7 million)

--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($25.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.5 million)



- Total trade: $220.6 million ($42.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $89.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Organic Chemicals ($57.6 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($10.4 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($8.7 million)

#26. Peru

- Exports: $159.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($91.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.4 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($9.8 million)



- Total trade: $245.3 million ($73.7 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $85.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Zinc And Articles Thereof ($37.1 million)

--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($20.4 million)

--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($7.7 million)

#25. Vietnam

- Exports: $160.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($29.9 million)

--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($16.7 million)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($13.6 million)



- Total trade: $3.0 billion ($2.7 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.8 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.3 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($623.1 million)

--- Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($186.2 million)

#24. United Arab Emirates

- Exports: $160.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($87.9 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($11.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.7 million)



- Total trade: $202.0 million ($118.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $41.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($8.5 million)

--- Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($6.7 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($5.7 million)

#23. Honduras

- Exports: $210.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($96.1 million)

--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($48.4 million)

--- Knitted Or Crocheted Fabrics ($13.1 million)



- Total trade: $695.6 million ($275.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $485.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($420.6 million)

--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($42.8 million)

--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($10.7 million)

#22. Italy

- Exports: $229.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($72.8 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($42.5 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($24.4 million)



- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($613.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $842.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($360.0 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($78.1 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($44.8 million)

#21. Colombia

- Exports: $235.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($47.7 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($34.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($27.3 million)



- Total trade: $496.8 million ($26.9 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $261.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($150.1 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($40.0 million)

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($22.5 million)

#20. Malaysia

- Exports: $246.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($49.0 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($26.6 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($25.1 million)



- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($614.8 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $861.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($427.4 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($154.9 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($91.7 million)

#19. Netherlands

- Exports: $263.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($50.6 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($41.4 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($30.5 million)



- Total trade: $907.9 million ($381.7 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $644.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($304.7 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($53.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($49.9 million)

#18. Chile

- Exports: $277.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($132.3 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($38.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($25.8 million)



- Total trade: $393.1 million ($161.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $116.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($43.8 million)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($22.3 million)

--- Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($17.3 million)

#17. France

- Exports: $339.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($146.7 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($75.1 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($14.4 million)



- Total trade: $1.4 billion ($733.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.1 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($199.4 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($168.1 million)

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($152.0 million)

#16. South Africa

- Exports: $436.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($165.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($67.1 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($53.0 million)



- Total trade: $587.1 million ($285.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $150.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($59.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($27.2 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($20.4 million)

#15. Taiwan

- Exports: $458.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($146.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($119.5 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($68.8 million)



- Total trade: $1.4 billion ($518.3 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $976.4 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($368.5 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($145.3 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($99.8 million)

#14. Russia

- Exports: $459.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($246.1 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($72.3 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($42.3 million)



- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($140.7 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $599.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($381.1 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($122.7 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($34.4 million)

#13. Singapore

- Exports: $462.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($259.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($45.6 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($40.5 million)



- Total trade: $549.7 million ($375.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $87.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($29.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($16.6 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($15.3 million)

#12. Thailand

- Exports: $593.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($281.7 million)

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($73.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($40.5 million)



- Total trade: $1.6 billion ($439.7 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($451.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($157.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($94.6 million)

#11. Brazil

- Exports: $624.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($132.7 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($112.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($111.8 million)



- Total trade: $1.4 billion ($109.6 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $733.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Iron And Steel ($205.7 million)

--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($124.8 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($82.0 million)

#10. India

- Exports: $649.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($185.2 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($66.2 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($46.0 million)



- Total trade: $2.6 billion ($1.3 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.9 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Organic Chemicals ($286.3 million)

--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($266.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($256.5 million)

#9. Australia

- Exports: $780.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($283.8 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($282.4 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($72.5 million)



- Total trade: $974.2 million ($586.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $193.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($108.1 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($25.6 million)

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($9.1 million)

#8. United Kingdom

- Exports: $984.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($636.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($78.2 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($42.2 million)



- Total trade: $2.9 billion ($968.3 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($687.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($501.3 million)

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($202.1 million)

#7. Japan

- Exports: $1.0 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($245.6 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($195.0 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($163.9 million)



- Total trade: $2.3 billion ($206.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.2 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($460.7 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($147.7 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($118.5 million)

#6. South Korea

- Exports: $1.4 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.0 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($54.3 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($37.3 million)



- Total trade: $2.3 billion ($486.8 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $909.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($152.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($143.2 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($115.9 million)

#5. Belgium

- Exports: $1.5 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($957.8 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($195.0 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($67.6 million)



- Total trade: $2.0 billion ($974.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $511.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Photographic Or Cinematographic Goods ($85.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($77.8 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($66.8 million)

#4. Mexico

- Exports: $2.1 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($325.0 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($287.4 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($273.8 million)



- Total trade: $7.4 billion ($3.1 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $5.2 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.0 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($999.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($920.3 million)

#3. Canada

- Exports: $3.8 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($866.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($708.8 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($504.8 million)



- Total trade: $7.0 billion ($651.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $3.2 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($379.8 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($298.1 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($282.7 million)

#2. Germany

- Exports: $4.6 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($3.9 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($257.9 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($85.7 million)



- Total trade: $11.6 billion ($2.4 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $7.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.7 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.2 billion)

#1. China

- Exports: $4.6 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.6 billion)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($358.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($286.6 million)



- Total trade: $12.2 billion ($3.0 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $7.6 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.2 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($980.2 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($477.7 million)

