Texas State

Countries Texas exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Texas exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Texas.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

Canva

#30. Ecuador

- Exports: $1.8 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.3 billion)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($206.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($68.8 million)

- Total trade: $2.2 billion ($1.4 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $439.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($226.7 million)
--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($93.3 million)
--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($45.6 million)

jvphoto.ca // Shutterstock

#29. Dominican Republic

- Exports: $1.8 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.3 billion)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($188.9 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($84.6 million)

- Total trade: $2.1 billion ($1.6 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $215.3 million
- Largest imports:
--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($71.0 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($41.2 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($27.3 million)

Canva

#28. Vietnam

- Exports: $1.9 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($728.4 million)
--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($446.0 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($178.3 million)

- Total trade: $16.6 billion ($12.8 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $14.7 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.5 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($922.8 million)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#27. Saudi Arabia

- Exports: $1.9 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($541.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($355.7 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($150.6 million)

- Total trade: $6.7 billion ($2.9 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $4.8 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($4.5 billion)
--- Organic Chemicals ($70.6 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($58.7 million)

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#26. Argentina

- Exports: $2.1 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($949.1 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($387.5 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($213.3 million)

- Total trade: $2.6 billion ($1.6 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $520.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($199.5 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($68.2 million)
--- Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($39.3 million)

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#25. Thailand

- Exports: $2.1 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($910.9 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($513.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($169.1 million)

- Total trade: $6.2 billion ($2.1 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $4.2 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.5 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.1 billion)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($456.1 million)

Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock

#24. Australia

- Exports: $2.5 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($562.7 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($494.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($305.3 million)

- Total trade: $3.0 billion ($1.9 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $513.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($108.7 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($78.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($52.3 million)

Olena Tur // Shutterstock

#23. Turkey

- Exports: $2.7 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.2 billion)
--- Organic Chemicals ($608.5 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($309.3 million)

- Total trade: $4.9 billion ($479.6 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $2.2 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($494.7 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($286.6 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($247.2 million)

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#22. Indonesia

- Exports: $2.9 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.1 billion)
--- Organic Chemicals ($262.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($134.2 million)

- Total trade: $4.4 billion ($1.3 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($282.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($188.9 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($134.5 million)

Romrodphoto // Shutterstock

#21. United Arab Emirates

- Exports: $2.9 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($721.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($549.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($541.7 million)

- Total trade: $4.0 billion ($1.8 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.1 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($339.5 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($183.8 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($145.0 million)

Canva

#20. Hong Kong

- Exports: $3.0 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.0 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($428.6 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($70.7 million)

- Total trade: $3.1 billion ($2.8 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $151.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($72.2 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.8 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($13.5 million)

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#19. Peru

- Exports: $3.4 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.4 billion)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($309.2 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($177.5 million)

- Total trade: $4.2 billion ($2.7 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $728.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($204.0 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($176.4 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($145.7 million)

Canva

#18. Italy

- Exports: $4.1 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.8 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($318.3 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($256.9 million)

- Total trade: $8.6 billion ($352.5 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $4.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($264.6 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($262.7 million)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#17. Spain

- Exports: $4.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.1 billion)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($272.9 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($162.1 million)

- Total trade: $5.8 billion ($2.5 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($296.7 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($239.6 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($192.1 million)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#16. France

- Exports: $5.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.2 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($571.1 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($378.7 million)

- Total trade: $8.8 billion ($1.6 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $3.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($759.0 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($553.4 million)
--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($362.5 million)

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#15. Colombia

- Exports: $5.5 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.1 billion)
--- Organic Chemicals ($929.8 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($537.1 million)

- Total trade: $8.7 billion ($2.2 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $3.2 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.4 billion)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($406.9 million)
--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($121.1 million)

Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#14. Chile

- Exports: $5.5 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.9 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($343.4 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($321.5 million)

- Total trade: $7.0 billion ($4.1 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($842.2 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($175.0 million)
--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($100.2 million)

S-F // Shutterstock

#13. Belgium

- Exports: $5.6 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($2.2 billion)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.2 billion)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($808.0 million)

- Total trade: $6.6 billion ($4.6 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($219.1 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($156.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($106.7 million)

Canva

#12. Germany

- Exports: $5.9 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.8 billion)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($769.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($679.2 million)

- Total trade: $13.9 billion ($2.1 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $8.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.9 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.8 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($621.2 million)

Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

#11. Singapore

- Exports: $7.9 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($4.0 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($960.3 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($513.6 million)

- Total trade: $9.5 billion ($6.3 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($602.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($477.4 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($268.7 million)

Canva

#10. Taiwan

- Exports: $9.3 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($4.0 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.1 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.7 billion)

- Total trade: $15.1 billion ($3.5 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $5.8 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.2 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 billion)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($243.6 million)

Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock

#9. United Kingdom

- Exports: $9.4 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($6.5 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($590.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($503.5 million)

- Total trade: $13.8 billion ($4.9 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $4.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($958.5 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($525.8 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($423.7 million)

Yasonya // Shutterstock

#8. Netherlands

- Exports: $13.1 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($9.3 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 billion)
--- Organic Chemicals ($878.2 million)

- Total trade: $15.2 billion ($10.9 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $2.1 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($591.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($450.7 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($191.4 million)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#7. India

- Exports: $13.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($10.2 billion)
--- Organic Chemicals ($970.3 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($331.0 million)

- Total trade: $18.1 billion ($8.3 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $4.9 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($592.7 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($503.4 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($494.9 million)

Canva

#6. Japan

- Exports: $13.5 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($8.4 billion)
--- Organic Chemicals ($1.7 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($832.9 million)

- Total trade: $34.9 billion ($7.9 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $21.4 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($15.7 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.0 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.3 billion)

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#5. Brazil

- Exports: $14.5 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($9.7 billion)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.1 billion)
--- Organic Chemicals ($932.3 million)

- Total trade: $18.2 billion ($10.7 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $3.8 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($598.4 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($394.6 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($388.5 million)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#4. South Korea

- Exports: $18.8 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($11.1 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.3 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.3 billion)

- Total trade: $28.7 billion ($8.9 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $9.9 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.6 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.9 billion)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($955.1 million)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

- Exports: $21.6 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($8.5 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.2 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.0 billion)

- Total trade: $56.3 billion ($13.0 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $34.7 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.7 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.2 billion)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($1.9 billion)

#2. Canada

- Exports: $29.0 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($8.4 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.2 billion)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($3.0 billion)

- Total trade: $50.3 billion ($7.8 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $21.3 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($7.7 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.1 billion)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($1.4 billion)

Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock

#1. Mexico

- Exports: $123.1 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($35.5 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($22.4 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($18.4 billion)

- Total trade: $231.4 billion ($14.8 billion trade surplus)
- Imports: $108.3 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($26.5 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.0 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($13.8 billion)

