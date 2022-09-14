Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Can-do attitude helps fight hunger in Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Heart of Maine United Way brought many local organizations together for the “United We CAN Food Drive,” which was equal parts fun, creative, and helpful. Local organizations including Hannaford, Bangor Savings Bank, and the City of Bangor used their imaginations to make art with canned goods.
Stroke survivor who retrained her left side hosts first art show
WAYNE, Maine — A Monroe woman is continuing to overcome incredible odds, one brush stroke at a time. Pamela Hedden retrained the left side of her body so she could draw and paint following a massive stroke. Now the public is taking notice of Hedden, who doesn't consider herself disabled but "differently abled."
Dirigo Labs accelerator program for startups welcomes new cohort
WATERVILLE, Maine — A lot of Maine industries are becoming more innovative. Many of these new companies are relocating, or starting up, in southern Maine, but there has been new growth in the Waterville area. Dirigo Labs is an accelerator program that launched last year. Companies took part in...
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Lincoln teen located
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
observer-me.com
Pat’s Pizza named 2022 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the Business of the Year award is Pat’s Pizza of Dover-Foxcroft and Milo. Annually, the Chamber reaches out to all communities within the county via social media, email campaigns and other media...
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
Boutique hotel plans underway on UMaine campus
ORONO, Maine — A $28 million project is underway at the heart of the University of Maine campus. The university formed a public-private partnership with Harrison Street and Radnor Property Group to create a boutique hotel in two of its historic halls. The hotel will take over what was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
Mills, LePage, squabble over future of Maine saw mill
(The Center Square) – Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger are trading barbs over the future of a Kennebec River dam that powers a local saw mill amid fears it could be shut down, costing hundreds of jobs. Former Gov. Paul LePage, who is challenging Mills...
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVID
The small town of Milo, Maine in Piscataquis County has, unfortunately, been forced to switch its elementary school to remote learning due to COVID-19. Milo elementary school, which has about 172 students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade, announced to parents on Sunday, September 11th that they would not be able to safely and efficiently staff the school due to the number of school staff COVID cases. The difficult decision was made to go remote until at least Wednesday, with the plan to start back at school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th.
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nerej.com
Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio
Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
Reunited And It Feels So Good! Heirloom Desk Back With Family Who Accidentally Sold It
Earlier this week, we brought you the story of Sherri Sawyer and her desk. Sawyer was visiting her parents on September 1st when she learned that the desk her dad had built when she was a young girl, the desk with great sentimental value, which was promised to be passed down to her once her folks were no longer living, had been accidentally sold that day with a load of things that were being cleaned out of a workshop. And her parents didn't know the identity of the person who bought it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
Natural Living Center hit by a car
BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
wabi.tv
Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin...
foxbangor.com
Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon
UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
If This Happens, Gas Goes Back Up to $5 a Gallon STAT
First let's celebrate another week of lower gas prices than the week prior as the average in the state of Maine is at $3.92. A check with Gas Buddy for Bangor area has the lowest at $3.57 and lots of stations at about a dime or so more per gallon.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0