Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Can-do attitude helps fight hunger in Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Heart of Maine United Way brought many local organizations together for the “United We CAN Food Drive,” which was equal parts fun, creative, and helpful. Local organizations including Hannaford, Bangor Savings Bank, and the City of Bangor used their imaginations to make art with canned goods.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
AUGUSTA, ME
Education
Politics
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine health care workers appeal lawsuit dismissal over state's vaccine mandate

MAINE, USA — A group of healthcare workers are appealing a decision to dismiss their lawsuit against the state of Maine's COVID vaccine requirements. The group of seven people sued the state of Maine to get a religious exemption added to the vaccine mandate over their belief that fetal stem cells from abortions are used to develop the vaccines. They said a religious exemption should be offered just as a medical exemption is.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rally held in Augusta to call attention to Maine prison deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine — Friends, family members, and community advocates joined together Saturday to call for change after recent deaths in Maine's correctional system. According to the Maine Prison Advocacy Coalition, 14 people have died in Maine’s jails and prisons this year, the majority of whom struggled with either a substance use disorder or mental health. Front and center at Capitol Park in Augusta, the group took turns telling the stories of loved ones they've lost.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire approves energy assistance package

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers on Thursday approved emergency aid for those residents hardest hit by drastically higher electric bills. The proposal passed by the House and Senate scales back the plan proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June to use $60 million in surplus money to give all ratepayers a $100 automatic credit. Instead, lawmakers targeted $35 million to those earning from 60% to 75% of the state’s median income, which is $75,000 to $93,000 per year for a family of four.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

