MAINE, USA — A group of healthcare workers are appealing a decision to dismiss their lawsuit against the state of Maine's COVID vaccine requirements. The group of seven people sued the state of Maine to get a religious exemption added to the vaccine mandate over their belief that fetal stem cells from abortions are used to develop the vaccines. They said a religious exemption should be offered just as a medical exemption is.

