Nine students graduate from tuition-free Maine logging program
MAINE, USA — Nine trained Maine loggers are ready and anxious to enter the workforce after their graduation ceremony. For the past 12 weeks, these students have been training on six different types of heavy equipment and learning how to identify various types of trees. The course was provided...
Can-do attitude helps fight hunger in Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Heart of Maine United Way brought many local organizations together for the “United We CAN Food Drive,” which was equal parts fun, creative, and helpful. Local organizations including Hannaford, Bangor Savings Bank, and the City of Bangor used their imaginations to make art with canned goods.
Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen
WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
Climate symposium in Portland aims to find solutions to climate change issues in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — A climate symposium is being held Friday at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland. One-hundred-fifty Maine leaders are expected to be there to find climate change solutions that are suitable for Maine. Island Institute is hosting the conference. "At the Island Institute, we recognize...
Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Maine school poster explaining gender identity faces backlash
FARMINGTON, Maine — It's a national conversation making its way to school districts in Maine, outrage over schools' inclusion of LGBTQ-related material in classrooms and libraries. The latest complaints come to RSU 9, also known as Mt. Blue School District, and its placement of posters explaining the differences in...
Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
'It's like a walking minefield' Maine woman raising alarm about Alpha-gal syndrome
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — There's another reason to be mindful of ticks when you head outdoors — a bite from the Lone star tick could cause a lifetime allergic reaction to red meat. Called Alpha-gal syndrome — it causes food allergies to red meat such as beef, pork, and other mammal products.
Riverside towns in Maine mark 50 years under Clean Water Act
RUMFORD, Maine — Pete Didisheim, interim CEO of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, met us next to the mighty Kennebec River in Augusta on a warm September morning. October 18 will mark 50 years since the Clean Water Act became law at a time when America’s waterways faced a crisis.
Chief Kirk Francis reelected as Penobscot leader for sixth term
MAINE, USA — The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik, the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkmikuk, and Penobscot Nation all recently held elections, officials say. A news release from the Wabanaki Alliance stated Chief William Nicholas was reelected to serve a fourth term of four years as leader of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkmikuk.
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
Maine Things To Do | Oxford County Fair, Boothbay Cornhole Classic, Farmington Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Sept. 13 - Sept. 19. When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: Poland Springs Resort and Preservation Park. When: Registration begins 8:30 a.m., tournament begins 10 a.m. Where: Lewiston. When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18. Where: Lewiston. When: Registration...
Bangor expects to welcome at least 20 refugees this fall
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is expected to welcome refugees from the Middle East, Africa, and Central America this fall after Catholic Charities Maine, one of the organizations tasked with resettling refugees in the state, was given the green light to bring them to the Queen City. At least 20...
Maine health care workers appeal lawsuit dismissal over state's vaccine mandate
MAINE, USA — A group of healthcare workers are appealing a decision to dismiss their lawsuit against the state of Maine's COVID vaccine requirements. The group of seven people sued the state of Maine to get a religious exemption added to the vaccine mandate over their belief that fetal stem cells from abortions are used to develop the vaccines. They said a religious exemption should be offered just as a medical exemption is.
'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
Rally held in Augusta to call attention to Maine prison deaths
AUGUSTA, Maine — Friends, family members, and community advocates joined together Saturday to call for change after recent deaths in Maine's correctional system. According to the Maine Prison Advocacy Coalition, 14 people have died in Maine’s jails and prisons this year, the majority of whom struggled with either a substance use disorder or mental health. Front and center at Capitol Park in Augusta, the group took turns telling the stories of loved ones they've lost.
Judge to consider dismissal of New Hampshire anti-discrimination laws suit
CONCORD, N.H. — A federal judge is considering a motion from the state to dismiss challenges to New Hampshire's new anti-discrimination laws filed by teachers and administrators who say they are confused about what they can legally teach. Judge Paul Barbadoro said Wednesday he'd make a decision within 60...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers on Thursday approved emergency aid for those residents hardest hit by drastically higher electric bills. The proposal passed by the House and Senate scales back the plan proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June to use $60 million in surplus money to give all ratepayers a $100 automatic credit. Instead, lawmakers targeted $35 million to those earning from 60% to 75% of the state’s median income, which is $75,000 to $93,000 per year for a family of four.
Plea deal reached for Maine National Guard soldier accused of rape
BANGOR, Maine — A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend reached a plea deal in which he was convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two counts of gross sexual assault last month.
