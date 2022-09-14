ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Major delays on I-35 North after five-vehicle crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two lanes have been closed on I-35 North following a major five-vehicle crash. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. just North of Highway 46. One person has been transferred to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police say.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX
kwhi.com

K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters made a quick attack after commercial building caught on fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters made a quick attack at a commercial building after it caught on fire overnight. The incident happened at 1039 Basse Road at around 2:48 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the building. They were able to quickly gain access to the building and made a fast attack to prevent the fire from spreading.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Behind-the-scenes glimpse helps Bexar County elections operation show transparency

SAN ANTONIO - We're less than two months out from the midterm elections and questions continue to be raised about transparency and fairness. In an effort to bolster public confidence in her operation and promote integrity, Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen gave us a behind-the-scenes look today at how the process works and what security measures are in place.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County burn ban remains expired, officials urging folks to keep safe

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County residents have at least a couple of more weeks in which to burn their piles of brush before officials consider implementing another burn ban. Last week, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court decided that it would bring back the issue to the table this week after allowing its original burn ban order to expire on midnight Sept. 6.

