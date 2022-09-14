Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Major delays on I-35 North after five-vehicle crash
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two lanes have been closed on I-35 North following a major five-vehicle crash. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. just North of Highway 46. One person has been transferred to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police say.
'It's theft' | Neighbors react to homeowner's vehicle towed by HOA on north side
SAN ANTONIO — More residents in a north side neighborhood are speaking out against their homeowner's association after a homeowner's car was wrongfully towed away from their driveway Tuesday night. Agreeing to speak on the condition on anonymity, one resident shared how she believes Mountain Lodge has changed since...
news4sanantonio.com
Four people transferred to hospital following major vehicle crash on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Three vehicles were involved in a major crash on the West Side. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on West Commerce Street near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. Police say four individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their Conditions are...
KSAT 12
Train collides with big rig vehicle hauler in Schertz, snarling traffic for hours
SCHERTZ, Texas – A train collided with a big rig vehicle hauler at a crossing in Schertz Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours. Nobody was injured in the collision that happened just before 2 p.m. at Farm-to-Market 78 and 1st Street. Because the train is stopped on the tracks,...
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
KENS 5
Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
news4sanantonio.com
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
'We were frantic' | Homeowner thought vehicle was stolen, until realizing it was towed from their driveway by their HOA
SAN ANTONIO — A north-side homeowner said their car was wrongfully towed away from their driveway Tuesday night, despite a legal agreement with their homeowner’s association prohibiting it from penalizing the family on parking violations. We looked into the claim. "He was frantic; we were frantic," said Jennifer...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters made a quick attack after commercial building caught on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters made a quick attack at a commercial building after it caught on fire overnight. The incident happened at 1039 Basse Road at around 2:48 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the building. They were able to quickly gain access to the building and made a fast attack to prevent the fire from spreading.
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
news4sanantonio.com
Behind-the-scenes glimpse helps Bexar County elections operation show transparency
SAN ANTONIO - We're less than two months out from the midterm elections and questions continue to be raised about transparency and fairness. In an effort to bolster public confidence in her operation and promote integrity, Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen gave us a behind-the-scenes look today at how the process works and what security measures are in place.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County burn ban remains expired, officials urging folks to keep safe
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County residents have at least a couple of more weeks in which to burn their piles of brush before officials consider implementing another burn ban. Last week, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court decided that it would bring back the issue to the table this week after allowing its original burn ban order to expire on midnight Sept. 6.
news4sanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home ends peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home ended on Thursday night. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, a neighbor called the police after 28-year-old Baldemar...
KSAT 12
Search underway for missing teenage girl last seen on North Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who was last seen on the city’s North Side. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente, 15, was last seen on the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street. Guerrero De La...
King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam
SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'. Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.
KENS 5
Air Methods closes bases in Kerrville and Pleasanton over financial pressures
SAN ANTONIO — Two Air Methods bases have shut down for financial reasons, prompting some concern among the regional emergency health care system on how the closures could affect response times. Air Methods, parent company of San Antonio AirLIFE, has provided medical helicopter transport for communities within a 150-mile...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer suspended for 30 days after two unauthorized chases in two weeks
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who took part in two unauthorized high-speed pursuits in just over a two-week period earlier this year was suspended for 30 days by the department, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Officer Taylor Sanchez was handed separate suspensions of 20 days...
