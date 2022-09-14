Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Charges filed in gated community road rage incident: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Traffic altercation, menacing, disorderly conduct: Sterling Drive. Police charged a Pepper Pike man, 63, three days after an alleged Sept. 13 road rage incident inside the Sterling Lakes gated community, in which he is accused of following a resident, 33, all the way home. At that point, the suspect reportedly...
fox40jackson.com
Ohio good Samaritans rush to help police officer in roadside struggle: ‘You don’t do that to a woman’
An Ohio police chief personally thanked four good Samaritans who swooped in and helped an officer who was being attacked by a man during a traffic stop. The suspect, David Koubeck, 64, was pulled over for speeding by Officer Stacee Wright, 30, along Lost Nation Road in Willoughby in suburban Cleveland.
Suspected car thief crashes: North Ridgeville police blotter
On September 2, police located a car that had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Police Department. The driver fled when the officer attempted to stop him and crashed. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, reckless operation, weapons under disability, cocaine possession and failure to comply. Drunk driving:...
More drivers pass stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. an officer saw a car with the registered owner/operator showing several active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer lost sight of the car in heavy traffic, but it was located a few minutes later parked in Heinen’s parking lot. The officer found the owner, who was also the driver, inside the store. After confirming the warrants, the man was arrested on the strength of the warrant from Fairview Park. The 42-year-old Middleburg Heights man was also cited. A search of his car turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. These items will be sent off to the lab for testing and possible additional charges.
Body camera footage shows search for teens who broke into Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio — There are new developments in the case of the teenagers who evaded police and hid at the headquarters of Lubrizol in Wickliffe earlier this week. The Euclid Police Department has released videos of the search that involved three law enforcement agencies, a drone and a K9 unit.
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
Listen: Woman wanting ambulance threatens to blow up fire station
The FOX 8 I-Team found that a woman threatened to blow up a Cleveland fire station while demanding an ambulance at that very moment.
Investigation into thefts from home mailboxes continues: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police checked at least six houses on one of the streets where residents reported that delivered items were removed from their home mailboxes, most of them over Labor Day weekend, but this instance going back to Sept. 1. Some of those Murwood residents did not appear to be home when police made the rounds on Sept. 6, and those that were did not have much additional information.
Boy, 17, shot in calf while walking on Chagrin Boulevard: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8:40 p.m. Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to Southpointe Hospital, 20000 Harvard Road, where a 17-year-old Shaker Heights boy reported that, while walking in the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard, someone fired a gun at him. The bullet grazed the boy’s calf. The wound was non-life threatening. The...
Neighbor feud, threats could lead to criminal charges in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Neighbors on Richard Drive engaged in a loud argument that alarmed and disturbed those living around them at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The primary parties were a Richard Drive man, 43, and his neighbor, 29. When police arrived, the men and their wives, along with a guest of the younger man, were shouting at each other from their yards.
East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol
Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
4 people aid Willoughby police officer struggling with suspect during traffic stop
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A police officer who ended up in a physical confrontation with a driver during a traffic stop received some unexpected help when four people joined the struggle and helped him restrain the suspect. Police say the incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Lost Nation...
Motorist in no condition to drive alerts police by traveling on wrong side of road: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Aug. 25, police observed a white Ford Fusion driving on the wrong side of North Church Drive. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled booze. It turned out the man was drunk. After failing to complete a field sobriety test, the motorist -- who admitted he was in...
Drunk man screams while lying in street: University Heights Police Blotter
At 3:40 a.m. Sept. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cranston Road on a report of a man lying in the street, screaming. Officers found the intoxicated man, 33, of University Heights, and arrested him for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and two counts of endangering children.
Woman, 7-year-old child at side, uses gun to threaten McDonald’s worker, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 35-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly used a handgun to threaten a worker at the drive-thru window of a downtown McDonald’s, all with her 7-year-old child at her side. According to police, the 35-year-old woman and her child walked up to the drive-thru...
Resident robbed walking behind W. Pleasant Valley Road store: Parma Police Blotter
Robbery, W. Pleasant Valley Road: On Aug. 21, police were dispatched behind T.J. Maxx on W. Pleasant Valley Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he was behind the store when a man robbed him. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Fraud, Kenmore Avenue: On Aug....
Man accidentally shoots himself in hand: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Birchcroft man, 38, accidentally shot his right hand at about 5 p.m. Aug. 4 while trying to clean his 9mm semiautomatic handgun in his basement. The man drove himself to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights and called police about the shooting. He said his right hand had...
Avon Lake Daycare Worker Breaks Toddler’s Leg in Disturbing Video
A daycare employee in Avon Lake has been charged with a felony. She’s accused of breaking a toddler’s leg after lifting him with one arm and tossing him to the ground. We warn you that the video in this post may be disturbing. This story was originally reported by FOX 8.
cleveland19.com
Brunswick Police: 19-year-old man on probation arrested with loaded rifle in traffic stop
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed a 19-year-old man who was on probation was arrested after an officer found he had a loaded rifle during a traffic stop. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the car for an equipment violation in the 2700 block of Center Road at approximately 11:29 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to police.
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
