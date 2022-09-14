ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

Cleveland.com

More drivers pass stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. an officer saw a car with the registered owner/operator showing several active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer lost sight of the car in heavy traffic, but it was located a few minutes later parked in Heinen’s parking lot. The officer found the owner, who was also the driver, inside the store. After confirming the warrants, the man was arrested on the strength of the warrant from Fairview Park. The 42-year-old Middleburg Heights man was also cited. A search of his car turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. These items will be sent off to the lab for testing and possible additional charges.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Investigation into thefts from home mailboxes continues: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Police checked at least six houses on one of the streets where residents reported that delivered items were removed from their home mailboxes, most of them over Labor Day weekend, but this instance going back to Sept. 1. Some of those Murwood residents did not appear to be home when police made the rounds on Sept. 6, and those that were did not have much additional information.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
TheDailyBeast

East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol

Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

