Tesla mislead public regarding self-driving technology, lawsuit says

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A class action lawsuit filed against Tesla Inc. alleges the auto manufacturer misled the public regarding its Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability (“FSD”) technology. Many consumers pay additional thousands of dollars to make their Teslas self-driving, according to a press release on the suit, which was filed by the law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP.

“The lawsuit seeks to represent a class of all those who purchased a Tesla automobile with this technology,” the press release states. The complaint alleges that Tesla has “misleadingly and deceptively marketed its supposed autopilot and full self-driving technology as either already fully functional or just around the corner” since at least 2016.

The suit also states that a video posted on the Tesla website purportedly showing a car driving by itself was doctored to exclude it crashing into a barrier, according to The New York Times.

There have been allegations of people suffering fatal or otherwise serious injuries as a result of Tesla’s autopilot and self-driving technology. Transportation governing bodies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the California Department of Motor Vehicles have launched investigations and accusations against Tesla for making misleading statements, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit further alleges that Tesla has yet to produce a fully self-driving car.

“As alleged in the complaint, people have relied upon the representations of TESLA that the self-driving capabilities are completely safe, when TESLA knew they had many problems,” said Joe Cotchett, a partner in the firm behind the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California.

