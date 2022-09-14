Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Related
Charges filed in gated community road rage incident: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Traffic altercation, menacing, disorderly conduct: Sterling Drive. Police charged a Pepper Pike man, 63, three days after an alleged Sept. 13 road rage incident inside the Sterling Lakes gated community, in which he is accused of following a resident, 33, all the way home. At that point, the suspect reportedly...
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
Mom charged with OVI, child endangering: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and child endangering: I-90 A witness called the police department at 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 to report a white Infinity was swerving and nearly striking other vehicles on I-90 westbound, according to the Westlake Police Department. The vehicle exited the highway on Crocker Road...
More drivers pass stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. an officer saw a car with the registered owner/operator showing several active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer lost sight of the car in heavy traffic, but it was located a few minutes later parked in Heinen’s parking lot. The officer found the owner, who was also the driver, inside the store. After confirming the warrants, the man was arrested on the strength of the warrant from Fairview Park. The 42-year-old Middleburg Heights man was also cited. A search of his car turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. These items will be sent off to the lab for testing and possible additional charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspected car thief crashes: North Ridgeville police blotter
On September 2, police located a car that had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Police Department. The driver fled when the officer attempted to stop him and crashed. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, reckless operation, weapons under disability, cocaine possession and failure to comply. Drunk driving:...
Drunk man screams while lying in street: University Heights Police Blotter
At 3:40 a.m. Sept. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cranston Road on a report of a man lying in the street, screaming. Officers found the intoxicated man, 33, of University Heights, and arrested him for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and two counts of endangering children.
Community activist calls for justice after man accuses East Cleveland police officers of assaulting him during December traffic stop
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is more controversy involving the East Cleveland Police Department. Longtime community activist Mariah Crenshaw stood alongside 33-year-old Dominique Campbell on Friday at East Cleveland City Hall on Friday. She is urging the city to remove charges made against Campbell involving a traffic stop on December 30, 2021.
Investigation into thefts from home mailboxes continues: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police checked at least six houses on one of the streets where residents reported that delivered items were removed from their home mailboxes, most of them over Labor Day weekend, but this instance going back to Sept. 1. Some of those Murwood residents did not appear to be home when police made the rounds on Sept. 6, and those that were did not have much additional information.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boy, 17, shot in calf while walking on Chagrin Boulevard: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8:40 p.m. Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to Southpointe Hospital, 20000 Harvard Road, where a 17-year-old Shaker Heights boy reported that, while walking in the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard, someone fired a gun at him. The bullet grazed the boy’s calf. The wound was non-life threatening. The...
Neighbor feud, threats could lead to criminal charges in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Neighbors on Richard Drive engaged in a loud argument that alarmed and disturbed those living around them at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The primary parties were a Richard Drive man, 43, and his neighbor, 29. When police arrived, the men and their wives, along with a guest of the younger man, were shouting at each other from their yards.
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
WKYC
Former daycare worker at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake facing charges following child injury
Police say daycare worker Emily Coghlan picked the infant up by his arm, moved him to a side, then dropped him. The fall caused the child's leg to break.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Resident robbed walking behind W. Pleasant Valley Road store: Parma Police Blotter
Robbery, W. Pleasant Valley Road: On Aug. 21, police were dispatched behind T.J. Maxx on W. Pleasant Valley Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he was behind the store when a man robbed him. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Fraud, Kenmore Avenue: On Aug....
Man says he awoke without pants; wallet missing: Mayfield Police Blotter
A man, 34, reported Sept. 7 that his wallet had been stolen. He said he discovered it missing when he woke up without any pants after a night of heavy drinking. The wallet and the other contents of his pants were all missing. The man subsequently spoke to his employer...
Body camera footage shows search for teens who broke into Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio — There are new developments in the case of the teenagers who evaded police and hid at the headquarters of Lubrizol in Wickliffe earlier this week. The Euclid Police Department has released videos of the search that involved three law enforcement agencies, a drone and a K9 unit.
Woman goes to extremes after not receiving Grubhub delivery: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 11, a resident who is a Grubhub delivery driver said a customer had threatened her life through text messages. Responding officers learned that the woman had given her route to a friend. The customer’s order was then canceled when McDonald’s sent her order to the wrong person. The customer then found the resident’s contact information on the Grubhub app and began sending the messages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorist in no condition to drive alerts police by traveling on wrong side of road: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Aug. 25, police observed a white Ford Fusion driving on the wrong side of North Church Drive. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled booze. It turned out the man was drunk. After failing to complete a field sobriety test, the motorist -- who admitted he was in...
Suspect in shooting death of Brook Park man arrested at hotel in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A suspect in the shooting death of a Brook Park man last month in Cleveland was taken into custody Wednesday morning by federal agents. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jerome Rivers, 32, at a hotel on the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Rivers was arrested without incident and a firearm was found in the hotel room, authorities say.
Listen: Woman wanting ambulance threatens to blow up fire station
The FOX 8 I-Team found that a woman threatened to blow up a Cleveland fire station while demanding an ambulance at that very moment.
Man accidentally shoots himself in hand: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Birchcroft man, 38, accidentally shot his right hand at about 5 p.m. Aug. 4 while trying to clean his 9mm semiautomatic handgun in his basement. The man drove himself to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights and called police about the shooting. He said his right hand had...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0