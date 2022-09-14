ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, OH

Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

More drivers pass stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. an officer saw a car with the registered owner/operator showing several active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer lost sight of the car in heavy traffic, but it was located a few minutes later parked in Heinen’s parking lot. The officer found the owner, who was also the driver, inside the store. After confirming the warrants, the man was arrested on the strength of the warrant from Fairview Park. The 42-year-old Middleburg Heights man was also cited. A search of his car turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. These items will be sent off to the lab for testing and possible additional charges.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WKYC

Community activist calls for justice after man accuses East Cleveland police officers of assaulting him during December traffic stop

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is more controversy involving the East Cleveland Police Department. Longtime community activist Mariah Crenshaw stood alongside 33-year-old Dominique Campbell on Friday at East Cleveland City Hall on Friday. She is urging the city to remove charges made against Campbell involving a traffic stop on December 30, 2021.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Investigation into thefts from home mailboxes continues: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Police checked at least six houses on one of the streets where residents reported that delivered items were removed from their home mailboxes, most of them over Labor Day weekend, but this instance going back to Sept. 1. Some of those Murwood residents did not appear to be home when police made the rounds on Sept. 6, and those that were did not have much additional information.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman goes to extremes after not receiving Grubhub delivery: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

On Sept. 11, a resident who is a Grubhub delivery driver said a customer had threatened her life through text messages. Responding officers learned that the woman had given her route to a friend. The customer’s order was then canceled when McDonald’s sent her order to the wrong person. The customer then found the resident’s contact information on the Grubhub app and began sending the messages.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect in shooting death of Brook Park man arrested at hotel in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A suspect in the shooting death of a Brook Park man last month in Cleveland was taken into custody Wednesday morning by federal agents. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jerome Rivers, 32, at a hotel on the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Rivers was arrested without incident and a firearm was found in the hotel room, authorities say.
CLEVELAND, OH
