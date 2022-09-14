Guardians vs. the world; Donovan Mitchell’s press conference; Chubb and Hunt better than Byner and Mack? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO