Guardians vs. the world; Donovan Mitchell’s press conference; Chubb and Hunt better than Byner and Mack? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

Scott Petrak: There will be examples where (the Browns) will have to throw it early
Scott Petrak joins Baskin & Phelps to discuss the current state of the Cleveland Browns after their Week 1 victory. Plus discussion on the running game & how that can be affected throughout the season.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)
It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season. News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Perrion Winfrey In Browns’ Dawghouse; Won’t Play Sunday
Fourth-round draft pick Perrion Winfrey was not at the Cleveland Browns‘ practice Friday for disciplinary reasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive captain Myles Garrett verified the reason for his absence without providing details. Stefanski did not initially say Winfrey would miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jets.
Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse
He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
Patriots share some good injury news on one of their top players ahead of game vs. Steelers
Adrian Phillips left Sunday's game early due to a ribs injury. The Patriots are relatively healthy entering Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Steelers. They still have a handful of players though who are listed as questionable for the game. Safety Adrian Phillips was among them. Phillips suffered a...
Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo
The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
Watch: Son of Hall of Famer Edgerrin James gallops for 56-yard TD in Howard blowout
For those that remember Edgerrin James' 11-year Hall of Fame career, prepare to feel old. On Saturday, James' son, Eden, made the first highlight reel play of his collegiate career for the Howard Bison. With Howard blowing out Morehouse College in the fourth quarter, 23-0, the Bison chose to give...
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans
There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
