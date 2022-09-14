Read full article on original website
The Miami Valley reacts to Ohio’s 14-day abortion ban
“Women who are raped, women who are victims of incest or women who could die from their pregancies still can’t get help,” said Sen. Brown. “It’s hurting women, its hurting the reputation of our state frankly, I begin to hear about businesses not wanting to come to Ohio because of the extreme views on abortions, guns and other things.”
Dayton woman denied life-saving chemotherapy due to pregnancy
The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of S.B. 23, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
(WJW) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September FOX 8/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim Ryan, […]
Concerns raised over Ohio detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
After First News submitted a public records request, we found several complaints, warnings, and disciplinary actions.
Child athletes, predators, and offers of money
Little did Lander's mother know she was giving a ring of sexual predators access to her 15-year-old son. Now an adult, Lander's story is part of a report to protect young athletes that was issued in January.
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney not involved with this case said Honda is properly going about collecting the overpayments.
Amazon pushes back opening of Dayton facility to 2024
The retail giant has closed or canceled 44 facilities and delayed the opening of 25 sites as of this week, according to the report.
‘She’s a fighter’: Grandmother shares Officer Seara Burton’s story
"I just really want other people to understand that even though she is an officer and very proud of being one, she's just another human being too," Jacque Burton said.
Miami Valley seniors react to potential Social Security increase
"Your heating bill. I've always had high heating bills in the wintertime, so I would say it would help on heating bills," Edwards said.
Man shot in Miamisburg, police searching for suspects
The suspects of the shooting are believed to be in a dark sedan vehicle last seen going northbound toward Linden Avenue.
Man critically injured in Dayton shooting: Police investigate
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called 911 saying that a man was shot at the Summit Square Apartments just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
Foxes infected with mange confirmed in Troy
Mange is contagious to both people and pets. It is advised to avoid direct contact, according to a social media post by Troy Police Department.
Riverside PD: Domestic dispute ends in police chase, collision
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A police chase ended in a dangerous collision after officers were called to a home in Riverside. According to the Riverside Police Department, officers were called to a home Friday morning on reports of a domestic dispute. According to a sergeant on the scene, this dispute turned into a possible abduction. […]
Centerville tops Northmont 37-6 to stay perfect
The Centerville Elks dominated the Northmont Thunderbolts with a final score of 37-6.
Xenia motorcycle crash leads to ‘serious injuries’
The driver of a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, Scott McHenry, of Dayton, was traveling eastbound on Upper Bellbrook Road when he was struck by a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 35-year-old Xenia woman.
Milton-Union blanks Troy Christian, improves to 5-0
The Milton-Union Bulldogs dominated the Troy Christian Eagles with a final score of 63-0.
Driver flees ‘life-threatening’ crash in Xenia
The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road.
